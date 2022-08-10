Taiwan adds Formosan macaque to list of banned pets

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Starting in September, people found raising an unregistered Formosan macaque could be liable for a fine of up to NT$250,000 (US$8,320), the Council of Agriculture (COA) announced Wednesday (Aug. 10).

As the animal is the only native primate living in the wild in Taiwan, and while its proximity to humans could lead to diseases jumping between the two, the macaques are not suitable to be kept as pets, officials said.

The amendment in the Animal Protection Act also bans the export and the import of the animal, CNA reported. While the changes take effect on Sept. 1, current owners of Formosan macaques can still register with the local government until the end of Feb. 2023 before they become subject to fines.

A total of 12 owners had registered before Sept. 2019, according to Forestry Bureau records. On Aug. 1, local agriculture bureaus reported three Formosan macaques in temporary government care, while four animals were being raised by private individuals in New Taipei City, Tainan City, Chiayi County, and Pingtung County, respectively.

Owners who fail to register may not only be fined, but might also lose their animal, officials warned. All registered Formosan macaques will be implanted with chips.