Taiwanese team to translate musical I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—This August, Off-Broadway musical “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” will be staged in Taipei, translated and produced by Taiwanese production company Studio M (瘋戲樂工作室).

“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” is a musical comedy that explores romantic relationships in a hilarious way, from dates and breakups to getting married and in-laws. It is the second-longest running Off-Broadway musical and enjoys success throughout the world.

Taiwanese production company Activa Productions (活性界面製作) presented this musical from January to July this year, with scripts and songs that are the same as those of the original show, hitting over 150 successful performances in Taiwan.

This August, featuring a local cast, Studio M will present the Mandarin version of the same musical. The studio invited singer Shih Yin-yin (史茵茵) and award-winning writer Li Wen-hsuan (李玟萱) to localize the lyrics and scripts and add storyline elements to create a uniquely Taiwanese version of the production.

“This year marks the 12th anniversary of Studio M, where we go back to small theatres to get closer to our audience. Through the long-term performances, we hope to make musicals become a part of the daily life of Taiwanese,” stated Wang Hsi-wen (王希文), founder and art director of Studio M.

“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” will be staged from Aug. 28 to Oct. 16. Performances will be held at Multifunctional Hall(6F), Eslite Xinyi Store, and tickets are available online now. For more information, visit:《I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change》-TikiPoki