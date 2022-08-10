5G Enterprise Market is Booming Worldwide | NEC corporation, Nokia Corporation, Samsung, SK Telecom

Key Companies Covered in the 5G Enterprise Market Research are AT&T, Ericsson, Huawei technologies co. Ltd., Juniper Network, NEC corporation, Nokia Corporation, Samsung, SK Telecom, Verizon Communications LTD, ZTE corporation. and other key market players.

5G enterprise is a growing technology, which can transform underlying architectures in the networks and also promote AI, automation and virtualization. It changes the network possibilities and underlying IT system of the business. It is used to explore technology such network slicing and edge computing in the businesses. It provides high speed 5G internet and communication. 5G provides up to 10 Gbps data speed, which has approximately ten times more speed than 4G networks. 5G enterprise solutions also help to push new technology such as machine learning, robotics, internet of things and artificial intelligence, drives the digital transformation within the organization as well as outside the organization by high customer engagement.

Numerous factors such as growing use of network slicing to deliver different 5G services and increasing use of smart phone among the all age group drives the 5G enterprise market globally. Moreover, rise in development of smart telecommunication infrastructure also drives the market globally. However, security concern in the 5G core networks and heavy investment and high initial cost of 5G enterprise solutions restrain the growth of the market globally. Furthermore, increasing investment in mobile computing and communication solution by several countries and increasing need of low latency connectivity are expected to create lucrative opportunity in the 5G enterprise market globally.

5G enterprise market is segmented on the basis of frequency, spectrum, network type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. By frequency, it is bifurcated into sub-6Ghz and mmWave. By spectrum, it is bifurcated into licensed and unlicensed spectrum. By network type, it is categorized into, hybrid network, private network, enterprise network, CSP network. By organization size, it is bifurcated into large scale enterprise and small and medium scale enterprise. By industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, it & telecom, manufacturing, government and public sector, energy and utility, media & entertainment and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Frequency

– Sub-6Ghz

– mmWave

By Spectrum:

– Licensed

– Unlicensed/Shared



By Network Type:

– Hybrid Networks

– Private Networks

– Enterprise Network

– CSP Network

By Organization Size

– Small and medium-sized enterprises

– Large enterprises

By Industry Vertical

– BFSI

– Healthcare

– Retail & E-commerce

– IT & Telecom

– Manufacturing

– Government and Public Sector

– Energy and Utility

– Media & Entertainment

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Major Strategic Developments: The report abides by quality and quantity. It covers the major strategic market developments, including R&D, M&A, agreements, new products launch, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and geographical expansion, accompanied by a list of the prominent industry players thriving in the market on a national and international level.

Major subjects like revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all assessed in the research and mentioned in the study. It also documents a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, combined with the pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

The report is made using a variety of efficient analytical methodologies that offers readers an in-depth research and evaluation on the leading market players and comprehensive insight on what place they are holding within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses, are put to use to examine the development of the major market players.

