Big Data Analytics in Retail Market to See Huge Growth by 2030 | Oracle Corporation, Qlik Technologies Inc., RetailNext

Key Companies Covered in the Big Data Analytics in Retail Market Research are Alteryx Inc., IBM, Microsoft, Microstrategy Inc., Oracle Corporation, Qlik Technologies Inc., RetailNext, SAP SE, SAS institute, and Teradata. and other key market players.

Big data analytics in retail enables detecting customer behavior, discovering customer shopping patterns and trends, improving quality of customer service, and achieving better customer retention and satisfaction. It can be used by retailers for customer segmentation, customer loyalty analysis, pricing analysis, cross selling, supply chain management, demand forecasting, market basket analysis, and finance and fixed asset management.

Rise in spending on big data analytics tools, increase in need to deliver personalized customer experience to increase sales, surge in adoption of customer-centric strategies, and rise in awareness regarding benefits of big data analytics in retail are major factors that fuel growth of the big data analytics in retail market. In addition, rise in growth of the e-commerce sector also propels growth of this market. However, issues in collecting and collating data from disparate systems are expected to hinder the big data analytics in retail market growth. On the contrary, integration of new technologies such as machine learning and AI in big data analytics in retail is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years

The big data analytics in retail market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, application, and region. By component, the market is categorized into software and services. On the basis of deployment, it is classified into on-premise and cloud. As per organization size, market is divided into large enterprises and small & medium sized enterprises (SMEs). Depending on application, it is divided into sales & marketing analytics, supply chain operations management, merchandising analytics, customer analytics, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the big data in retail market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of big data in retail storage market for the period 2020-2028 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Software

– Services

BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

– On-Premise

– Cloud

BY Organization Size

– Large Enterprise

– Small & Medium Enterprise

By Applications

– Sales & marketing analytics

– Supply chain operations management

– Merchandising analytics

– Customer analytics

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

List of Factors Covered in the Report are:

Major Strategic Developments: The report abides by quality and quantity. It covers the major strategic market developments, including R&D, M&A, agreements, new products launch, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and geographical expansion, accompanied by a list of the prominent industry players thriving in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features:

Major subjects like revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all assessed in the research and mentioned in the study. It also documents a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, combined with the pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

List of Highlights & Approach

The report is made using a variety of efficient analytical methodologies that offers readers an in-depth research and evaluation on the leading market players and comprehensive insight on what place they are holding within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses, are put to use to examine the development of the major market players.

Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders

The Market Research allows the investors to understand the market size, dynamics, risks, and opportunities in the industry.

The market research report provides market sizing and forecast over major currencies – USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, and CHF.

This Market Research Report helps to forecast the revenues and analyze the market trends based on region, product type, and end-use.

The Market analysis of the market share of the can prove beneficial in terms of profit to the industry’s participants and stakeholders.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Market? What Developments Are Going on in That Technology?

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments? Who Are the Global Key Players in This Market?

What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Status of Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Market?

What Is Current Market Status of market Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise?

What’s Market Analysis of Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Market Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?

What Will Be Market Share Report, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

