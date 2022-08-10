Corporate Wellness Market To See Substantial Rise In Demand And Growth Inn Near Future | Virgin Pulse, ComPsych Corporation, Vitality

Corporate Wellness Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast 2022- 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Wealth Management Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Corporate Wellness size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The global corporate wellness market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 4.95%, and will reach a value of USD 61.95 Bn by 2023, from USD 48.66 Bn in 2018.

The corporate wellness market, which comprises the health risk assessment, stress management, fitness and weight management segments, is expected to witness steady growth due to increasing cognizance of workforce wellness. An increase in the prevalence of lifestyle related diseases among employees, owing to hectic work, long hours, and unhealthy eating habits, creates a huge demand for corporate wellness programs across the world.

Segmentation based on service type

Based on the service type, the health risk assessment segment held the highest market share (46.56%) in 2018, owing to an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, improved awareness among employers to keep their employees healthy, and higher spending on healthcare by employers. It was followed by the stress management segment with a share of 28.57% in 2018. This was on account of higher stress, anxiety, and depression among employees.

The global health risk assessment market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 4.52%, and will reach USD 28.26 Bn by 2023, from USD 22.66 Bn in 2018. The higher adoption of employees health screening is aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles and reducing health risks among employees.

Segmentation based on end user

Based on end user, the market is segmented into large-scale, medium-scale and small-scale organizations. Large-scale organizations held the highest market share (42.1%) in 2018, and will continue to expand at a CAGR of 3.99% during the 2018-2023 period, owing to the adoption of new technologies, and increasing expenditure on employees well-being.

Regional insights

The corporate wellness market in North America accounted for the highest market share (37.42%) in 2018, and will expand at a CAGR of 4.98% during the 2018-2023 period, owing to factors like high occurrence of lifestyle associated diseases, adoption of premium wellness services and programs, and favorable government policies.

In 2018, the health risk assessment segment contributed the highest revenue (USD 8.74 Bn) in the North America region, owing to increasing obesity, consumption of unhealthy food, and lack of physical activity among employees. This segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.91% during the 2018-2023 period. The stress management segment is expected to hold a market share 26.9% by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 3.35% during the 2018-2023 period. In the U.S., employers lose approximately 225 Mn working days annually due to stress, resulting in reduced productivity. This is likely to aid the growth of the stress management market in the region. The fitness and weight management segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate (7.05%) during the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness about nutrition and healthy lifestyles, and an expanding number of fitness centers in this region.

The U.S. dominated the regional corporate wellness market due to a steady rise in investments, adoption of corporate wellness services, escalating healthcare costs, and the rising incidence of chronic diseases. Furthermore, the U.S. market is being driven by higher adoption of newly introduced corporate wellness plans for fitness, weight management, and nutrition.

