Data Analytics Outsourcing Market is Going to Boom | Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Wipro Ltd

Key Companies Covered in the Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Research are Fractal Analytics Ltd, Opera TYPEs LLC, ZS Associates, Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Wipro Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Accenture, Capgemini, IBM Corporation, and Mu Sigma, Inc. and other key market players.

Companies outsource all kinds of IT and business functions to service providers, including some that are quite strategic. Increasingly, that includes data analytics, one of the more competitively advantageous areas of the technology spectrum. With data analytics outsourcing, organizations hire service providers to perform analytics on the data they provide to the outsourcing company.

Industry research confirms the demand for service is on the rise. Today, most of the organizations are recognizing the advantages and profitability of outsourcing data analytics services. Sometimes, lack of skilled human resources and expertise drives the companies toward outsourcing data analytics. The advantages of data analytical outsourcing encourage organizations to gain market share & customer insights and make strategic business decisions on the basis of data analytics report.

Rising amount of digital data coupled with its complexity in handling such colossal amount of data has emerged as one of the primary factors in driving the market growth. However, data security and privacy issues are primarily creating a staggering effect on the overall market. Furthermore, increased attention toward handling data from social media platforms and rapid scalability of outsourcing data analytics models are estimated to create a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The data analytics outsourcing market is mainly segmented on the basis of type, application, and industry vertical. Based on type, the market is divided into descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive. Based on application, the market is fragmented into sales analytics, marketing analytics, risk & financial analytics, supply chain analytics, and others. Based on industry vertical, the market is classified into BFSI, telecom, retail, healthcare, media & entertainment, and others.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Descriptive

– Predictive

– Prescriptive

By Application

– Sales Analytics

– Marketing Analytics

– Risk & Financial Analytics

– Supply Chain Analytics

– Others

By Industry Vertical

– BFSI

– Telecom

– Retail

– Healthcare

– Media & Entertainment

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Market Features:

