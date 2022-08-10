Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Is Booming Worldwide | Workday, Inc., Infor, Epicor Software Corporation, SYSPRO

Key Companies Covered in the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Research are SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Sage Group plc, Workday, Inc., Infor, Epicor Software Corporation, SYSPRO , Microsoft Corporation, IFS, and Deskera and other key market players.

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is a software that enables organizations to manage and automate theirbusiness processes. This software has been widely used for back-office operations, which include inventory control production, order management, accounting, human resource (HR), and others. An ERP software system comprises several software modules, and each ERP module is focused on a particular departmental area, such as inventory control, finance, material purchasing, marketing, HR, and accounting. These modules can be customized according to the business requirement of the organization.

In addition, ERPs have witnessed increased adoption, as they offer effective planning and streamlining of data under one platform, which helps in regulating operational costs, increase sales, and enhance decision-making. The adoption of ERP software is expected to increase in the upcoming years with the rise in focus of modern SMEs toward improving their operational and business process efficiency. This is anticipate to fuel the growth of the ERP software market.

Rise in need for operational efficiency & transparency in business processes, increase in demand for data-driven decision-making, and surge in adoption of cloud & mobile applications are the major factors that fuel the growth of the enterprise resource planning market. However, higher investment and maintenance costs and availability of open source applications are expected to hinder the Enterprise resource planning market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand for ERP among small & medium enterprises and technological advancements in ERP are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.



The enterprise resource planning market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, business function, industry vertical, end user, and region. On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into software and service. Based on deployment model, the market is categorized into on-premise, cloud, and hybrid. Depending on business function, it is classified into finance, human resource (HR), supply chain, customer management, inventory management, manufacturing module, and others. As per end user, it is divided into large enterprises, medium enterprises, and small enterprises. By industry vertical, it is segregated into manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, retail & distribution, government & utilities, IT & telecom, construction, aerospace and defense, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the enterprise resource planning market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of enterprise resource planning market for the period 2020-2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Software

– Services

BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

– On-premise

– Cloud

– Hybrid

BY BUSINESS FUNCTION

– Finance

– Human Resource (HR)

– Supply Chain

– Customer Management

– Inventory Management

– Manufacturing Module

– Business Intelligence

– Others

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– Manufacturing

– BFSI

– Healthcare

– Retail & Distribution

– Government & Utilities

– IT & Telecom

– Construction

– Aerospace & Defense

– Others

By End User

– Large Enterprises

– Medium Enterprises

– Small Enterprises

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

List of Factors Covered in the Report are:

Major Strategic Developments: The report abides by quality and quantity. It covers the major strategic market developments, including R&D, M&A, agreements, new products launch, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and geographical expansion, accompanied by a list of the prominent industry players thriving in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features:

Major subjects like revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all assessed in the research and mentioned in the study. It also documents a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, combined with the pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

List of Highlights & Approach

The report is made using a variety of efficient analytical methodologies that offers readers an in-depth research and evaluation on the leading market players and comprehensive insight on what place they are holding within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses, are put to use to examine the development of the major market players.

Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders

The Market Research allows the investors to understand the market size, dynamics, risks, and opportunities in the industry.

The market research report provides market sizing and forecast over major currencies – USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, and CHF.

This Market Research Report helps to forecast the revenues and analyze the market trends based on region, product type, and end-use.

The Market analysis of the market share of the can prove beneficial in terms of profit to the industry’s participants and stakeholders.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Market? What Developments Are Going on in That Technology?

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments? Who Are the Global Key Players in This Market?

What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Status of Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Market?

What Is Current Market Status of market Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise?

What’s Market Analysis of Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Market Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?

What Will Be Market Share Report, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

