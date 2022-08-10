Network Security Market Projected to Show Strong Growth | FireMon, Symantec, FireEye, GFI Software, Avast Software

Key Companies Covered in the Network Security Market Research are Cisco Systems, Solarwinds, IBM, Trend Micro, FireMon, Symantec, FireEye, GFI Software, Avast Software, and Juniper Networks. and other key market players.

In terms of operations, every sector has been focusing on analytics to predict their future trend and growth perspective. For this purpose, large amount of data have been stored either on local storage or third party cloud systems, this has increased the overall risk of cyberattacks, creating a strong portfolio for network security market. Network Security protects user network and data from breaches, intrusions and other threats. Network Security involves access control, virus and antivirus software, application security, network analytics, types of network-related security (endpoint, web, and wireless), firewalls, VPN encryption and more.

Globally, smartphone penetration has reached a spike and is estimated to alleviate, thereby achieving a twofold growth during the forecast period. With the advancement in the network technology right from integration of optical fiber and high-end wireless connectivity, has led to easy availability of internet to the normal users. This dual combination of smartphone and internet has surged the demand for e-commerce, creating a market value of $1 trillion, thereby creating a lucrative opportunity for the overall market growth during the forecast period.

Factors such as huge focus on data safety and privacy, have emerged as one of the striking factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, rise in incidences of cybercrimes coupled with huge loss has also mandated the need for effective network security solutions. However, the huge setup cost and high level of expertise required within the operations is mainly creating a staggering effect on the market. Growth of digitalization in a global manner and rapid increase in the number of cyber-attacks within the pandemic period has boosted the market growth.

The network security market is mainly segmented on the basis of component, solution, services, deployment, organization size, industry vertical and region. Based on component, the market is segmented into solution and services. Based on solution the market is segmented into Firewall, Antivirus/Antimalware, Network Access Control (NAC), Data Loss Prevention, IDS/IPS, Secure Web Gateways, DDoS Mitigation, Unified Threat Management and Others, while on the basis of services the market is segmented into professional and managed services.

Based on deployment, the market is segmented into on premise and cloud, while on the basis of organization size the market is segmented into small and medium enterprise and large enterprise. Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into aerospace and defense, government, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT) and telecommunication, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, energy and utilities and others. By region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the network security market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of network security market for the period 2020-2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

– Solution

– Services

By Deployment

– On-premise

– Cloud

By Solution

– Firewall

– Antivirus/Antimalware

– Network Access Control (NAC)

– Data Loss Prevention

– IDS/IPS

– Secure Web Gateways

– DDoS Mitigation

– Unified Threat Management

– Others

By Service

– Professional Services

– Managed Services

By Organization Size

– Large Enterprise

– Small and Medium Enterprise

By Industry Vertical

– Aerospace and Defense

– Government

– Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)

– Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication

– Healthcare

– Retail

– Manufacturing

– Energy and Utilities

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

List of Factors Covered in the Report are:

Major Strategic Developments: The report abides by quality and quantity. It covers the major strategic market developments, including R&D, M&A, agreements, new products launch, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and geographical expansion, accompanied by a list of the prominent industry players thriving in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features:

Major subjects like revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all assessed in the research and mentioned in the study. It also documents a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, combined with the pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

List of Highlights & Approach

The report is made using a variety of efficient analytical methodologies that offers readers an in-depth research and evaluation on the leading market players and comprehensive insight on what place they are holding within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses, are put to use to examine the development of the major market players.

Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders

The Market Research allows the investors to understand the market size, dynamics, risks, and opportunities in the industry.

The market research report provides market sizing and forecast over major currencies – USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, and CHF.

This Market Research Report helps to forecast the revenues and analyze the market trends based on region, product type, and end-use.

The Market analysis of the market share of the can prove beneficial in terms of profit to the industry’s participants and stakeholders.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Market? What Developments Are Going on in That Technology?

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments? Who Are the Global Key Players in This Market?

What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Status of Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Market?

What Is Current Market Status of market Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise?

What’s Market Analysis of Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Market Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?

What Will Be Market Share Report, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

