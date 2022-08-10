Transportation Management System Market: Gross Margin, Cost, and Revenue Forecasts for 2022-2030 | MercuryGate International, Blue Yonder, Transplace, 3GTMS, and E2Open

Key Companies Covered in the Transportation Management System Market Research are Oracle Corporation, SAP, C.H. Robinson, Trimble, BlueJay Solutions, MercuryGate International, Blue Yonder, Transplace, 3GTMS, and E2Open. and other key market players.

As technology progresses, transportation management systems are expected to become one of the most helpful transportation solutions in the supply chain management. Transportation management system (TMS) is a platform designed to streamline the transportation process, a subpart of the supply chain. It deals with monitoring, organizing, managing, and handling any matter related to the transportation of the products right from placing the order until the final delivery. The popularity of the TMS platform is continuously growing.

According to recent studies, almost 35% of the businesses are now using the platform for managing their transportation network. With increasing complexities of logistics and transportation, as the business grows, the need for transportation management systems can never be exaggerated. Technically, TMS enables better transactional and communication system to allow the users to leverage from vast real-time data, make easier decisions, and plan & strategize for optimal transportation solutions.

Transportation management systems equip the shipper with all necessary and advanced tools that play a vital role in monitoring, organizing, and managing the shipment process. The platform can be leveraged to handle several types of shipments all under a single dashboard allowing control from a centralized location. It resolves and mitigates all unnecessary stress and dubieties that might occur due to unknowingness.

Huge technological advancements across the transportation & logistics sector create a positive correlation for the global transportation management system market. Furthermore, exponential growth within the e-commerce industry has expanded the significance of logistics process, thereby creating a high need for effective transportation management system. However, there is growing data security concern to create a staggering effect on the market. Growing popularity of autonomous and connected vehicles coupled with rising adoption of cloud technology and industry 4.0 is estimated to have a positive impact on the market growth during the forecast period.

The transportation management system market is primarily segmented on the basis of component, solution type, deployment model, transportation mode, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. By solution type, it is segmented into planning & execution, order management, audit, payment, & claims, reporting & analytics, and routing & tracking. Based on deployment model, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of transportation mode, the market is fragmented into roadways, railways, airways, and maritime. Based on industry vertical, it is classified into retail, healthcare & pharmaceutical, manufacturing, transportation & logistics, energy & utilities, government, and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides in-depth analysis of the transportation management system market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of transportation management system market for the period 2020-2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

– Solution

– Services

By Deployment Model

– On-premise

– Cloud

By Solution Type

– Planning & Execution

– Order Management

– Audit, Payment, & Claims

– Reporting & Analytics

– Routing & Tracking

By Transportation Mode

– Roadways

– Railways

– Airways

– Maritime

By Industry Vertical

– Retail

– Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

– Manufacturing

– Transportation & Logistics

– Energy & Utilities

– Government

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

List of Factors Covered in the Report are:

Major Strategic Developments: The report abides by quality and quantity. It covers the major strategic market developments, including R&D, M&A, agreements, new products launch, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and geographical expansion, accompanied by a list of the prominent industry players thriving in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features:

Major subjects like revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all assessed in the research and mentioned in the study. It also documents a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, combined with the pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

List of Highlights & Approach

The report is made using a variety of efficient analytical methodologies that offers readers an in-depth research and evaluation on the leading market players and comprehensive insight on what place they are holding within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses, are put to use to examine the development of the major market players.

Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders

The Market Research allows the investors to understand the market size, dynamics, risks, and opportunities in the industry.

The market research report provides market sizing and forecast over major currencies – USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, and CHF.

This Market Research Report helps to forecast the revenues and analyze the market trends based on region, product type, and end-use.

The Market analysis of the market share of the can prove beneficial in terms of profit to the industry’s participants and stakeholders.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Market? What Developments Are Going on in That Technology?

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments? Who Are the Global Key Players in This Market?

What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Status of Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Market?

What Is Current Market Status of market Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise?

What’s Market Analysis of Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Market Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?

What Will Be Market Share Report, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

