Medical Device Security Market: Key Tactics by Companies to Consolidate Presence | DXC Technology, Fortinet Inc., IBM Corporation

Medical device security is a type of security system which prevents hackers and other unauthorized user from gaining access to critical medical devices and the data generated by the medical devices. In addition, various hospitals and other healthcare organizations are using connected medical devices, which help healthcare providers to monitor and treat patients more effectively. Thus, to prevent this device from various ransomware and cyberattacks, organizations are using medical device security tools, which positively impact the growth of the market. Furthermore, medical device security system provides various benefits, which include customized security to each device, integrated security system in each device, secure communication channel between two devices, and others.

The key factors that drive the growth of the global medical device security market include growth in demand for connected medical devices in the healthcare sector and increase in cyberattacks on connected medical devices. In addition, surge in adoption of IoT based medical devices in the healthcare sector positively impacts the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness regarding the medical security devices among the emerging countries and limited healthcare security budgets are expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in adoption of cloud-based medical device security across the globe is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global market during the forecast period.

The global medical device security market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, security type, device type, end user, and region. In terms of component, the market is fragmented into solution and services. On the basis of deployment model, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. Depending on security type, it is classified into endpoint security, network security, application security, cloud security and other. On the basis of device type, it is categorized into stationery medical devices, internally embedded medical devices and external medical devices & consumer wearable. According to end user, it is classified into healthcare institutions, medical device manufacturers, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Key Market Segments

By Component

– Solution

o Identity & Access Management (IAM)

o Antivirus/Antimalware

o Encryption

o Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS)

o Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

o Disaster Recovery

o Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)

o Other Solutions

– Service

o Implementation & integration service

o Consulting service

o Support & maintenance service

By Deployment Model

– On-Premise

– Cloud

By Security Type

– Endpoint Security

– Network Security

– Application Security

– Cloud Security

– Other

By Device Type

– Stationery Medical Devices

– Internally Embedded Medical Devices

– External Medical Devices & Consumer Wearable

By End User

– Healthcare Institutions

– Medical Device Manufacturers

– Others.

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

List of Factors Covered in the Report are:

Major Strategic Developments: The report abides by quality and quantity. It covers the major strategic market developments, including R&D, M&A, agreements, new products launch, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and geographical expansion, accompanied by a list of the prominent industry players thriving in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features:

Major subjects like revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all assessed in the research and mentioned in the study. It also documents a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, combined with the pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

List of Highlights & Approach

The report is made using a variety of efficient analytical methodologies that offers readers an in-depth research and evaluation on the leading market players and comprehensive insight on what place they are holding within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses, are put to use to examine the development of the major market players.

Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders

The Market Research allows the investors to understand the market size, dynamics, risks, and opportunities in the industry.

The market research report provides market sizing and forecast over major currencies – USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, and CHF.

This Market Research Report helps to forecast the revenues and analyze the market trends based on region, product type, and end-use.

The Market analysis of the market share of the can prove beneficial in terms of profit to the industry’s participants and stakeholders.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Market? What Developments Are Going on in That Technology?

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments? Who Are the Global Key Players in This Market?

What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Status of Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Market?

What Is Current Market Status of market Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise?

What’s Market Analysis of Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Market Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?

What Will Be Market Share Report, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

