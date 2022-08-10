Content delivery Network Market: Lucrative Segments and their Underlying Factors | Lumen Technologies, Cloudflare, Inc, Citrix Systems, and Rackspace Technology

Key Companies Covered in the Content delivery Network Market Research are Akamai Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Limelight Networks, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google LLC, Lumen Technologies, Cloudflare, Inc, Citrix Systems, and Rackspace Technology. and other key market players.

A content delivery network (CDN) is a geographically distributed group of servers, which is working together to provide fast and reliable delivery of Internet content. Content delivery network is used for the quick data transfer and transfer of assets, needed to load Internet content such as JavaScript files, images, stylesheets, HTML pages, and live videos. These networks are multilayers in the internet. Content owners such as e-commerce and media company’s vendors pay to content delivery network providers, network carriers, and network operators for hosting its servers in their data centers.

Numerous factor such as increase in need for uninterrupted and live content delivery and high-speed data network and rise in use of rich media and video over website, increasing the demand for enhanced video and low latency online gaming, drive the market globally. Moreover, surge in internet penetration and rise in use of smartphone and wearable also fuel the market globally. However, technical difficulties in live video streaming and complex architecture and problem about quality of service may hinder the growth of the market globally. Furthermore, increase in demand for cloud-base service and rise in use of consumer in over-the-top service will create lucrative opportunity for the content delivery market globally.

The content delivery network market is segmented on the basis of component, content type, provider type, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is bifurcated into solution and service. By content type, the market is bifurcated into static content and dynamic content. By provider type, it is categorized into traditional CDN, telecommunication CDN, cloud CDN, and peer-to-peer CDN. By industry vertical, it is classified into healthcare, retail & e-commerce, BFSI, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, travel & tourism, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Solution

– Service

BY CONTENT TYPE

– Static

– Dynamic

BY PROVIDER TYPE

– Traditional CDN

– Telecommunication CDN

– Cloud CDN

– Peer to peer CDN

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– Healthcare

– Retail & e-commerce

– BFSI

– IT & Telecommunication

– Media & Entertainment

– Government & Defence

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

