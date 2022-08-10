Modular Data Center Market Strategies to Adopt to Sustain Market Hold | IBM Corporation, Rittal, Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Group Corp

Key Companies Covered in the Modular Data Center Market Research are BASELAYER, CommScope, Inc., Eaton, Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Rittal, Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Group Corp. and other key market players.

The rapidly deployable data center module or modular data center is a portable data center that helps to deploy data processing capacity. It offers scalable data center capacity along with a range of cooling and power options. The target customers for modular data center are overcrowded datacenter owners as well as those in necessity of huge mobile computing power, such as the military, Web 2.0 providers, physics labs, government, financial institutions, emergency relief organizations, and disaster recovery providers. It offers several benefits such as high efficiency to its users and helps them to increase per rack densities and encapsulate the IT environment by saving rack space.

Increase in demand for rapidly deployable & scalable data centers drives growth of the global modular data center market. In addition, various factors such as upsurge in adoption of cloud services by small & medium size enterprises (SMEs), rise in demand for green data centers, and surge in demand for energy-efficient data centers notably contribute toward the growth of the market. Moreover, rise in investments to develop advanced data centers during the COVID-19 pandemic considerably propel the growth of the market. However, challenges associated with transportation of the modular data center and vendor lock-in hamper growth of the market. On the contrary, surge in demand for modular data centers by colocation providers and emergence of fourth generation of data centers is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for the market in the near future.

The modular data center market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. Depending on component, the market is categorized into solution and services. By enterprise size, it is classified into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. As per the industry vertical, it is segregated into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, media & entertainment, government, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the modular data center market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of modular data center market for the period 2020-2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Solution

– Services

BY Enterprise Size

– Small & Medium Enterprises

– Large Enterprises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– BFSI

– IT & Telecom

– Retail

– Manufacturing

– Healthcare

– Energy

– Media & Entertainment

– Government

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

List of Factors Covered in the Report are:

Major Strategic Developments: The report abides by quality and quantity. It covers the major strategic market developments, including R&D, M&A, agreements, new products launch, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and geographical expansion, accompanied by a list of the prominent industry players thriving in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features:

Major subjects like revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all assessed in the research and mentioned in the study. It also documents a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, combined with the pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

List of Highlights & Approach

The report is made using a variety of efficient analytical methodologies that offers readers an in-depth research and evaluation on the leading market players and comprehensive insight on what place they are holding within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses, are put to use to examine the development of the major market players.

Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders

The Market Research allows the investors to understand the market size, dynamics, risks, and opportunities in the industry.

The market research report provides market sizing and forecast over major currencies – USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, and CHF.

This Market Research Report helps to forecast the revenues and analyze the market trends based on region, product type, and end-use.

The Market analysis of the market share of the can prove beneficial in terms of profit to the industry’s participants and stakeholders.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Market? What Developments Are Going on in That Technology?

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments? Who Are the Global Key Players in This Market?

What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Status of Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Market?

What Is Current Market Status of market Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise?

What’s Market Analysis of Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Market Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?

What Will Be Market Share Report, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

