Predictive Maintenance Market May See a Big Move | Expert Microsystems, Inc., SparkCognition, C3.Ai, Uptake Technologies Inc., Fiix Inc

Key Companies Covered in the Predictive Maintenance Market Research are IBM Corporations, Microsoft, SAP SE, General Electric, Schneider Electric, Hitachi, PTC, Software AG, SAS, Engineering Consultants Group, Inc., Expert Microsystems, Inc., SparkCognition, C3.Ai, Uptake Technologies Inc., Fiix Inc., Operational Excellence (Opex) Group Ltd, TIBCO Software Inc., Asystom, Reliability Solutions Sp. zo.o. and Sigma Industrial Precision. and other key market players.

Predictive maintenance (PdM) is a process used to monitor equipment during an operation with the purpose to identify any deterioration. It helps to plan maintenance schedules and reduce operational costs. In addition, data about previous breakdowns is used as a model when failures are likely to occur. This, in turn, helps to arbitrate a condition at the same time as sensors detect it. PdM techniques are used to identify the time when an in-service equipment requires maintenance to avoid expensive operational disruptions caused due to equipment failures. Increase in adoption of industry 4.0 and growth of the manufacturing industry drive demand for predictive maintenance solutions.

Increase in need to improve uptime of an asset and reduce cost, growth in investments of predictive maintenance, owing to adoption of IoT, and rise in need to extend lifetime of aging assets drive growth of the global predictive maintenance market. Further, increase in need to gain insights from adoption of new technologies boosts growth of the predictive maintenance market. However, difficulty in implementation and data security concerns hamper the market growth. Furthermore, adoption of advanced technologies such as machine learning, integration of predictive maintenance with IIoT, and growth in need for remote monitoring and asset management post COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to fuel growth of the predictive maintenance market.

The global predictive maintenance market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, technique, stakeholder, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is bifurcated into solution and service. According to deployment, it is classified into cloud and on-premise. Further, by technique, it is divided into vibration monitoring, electrical testing, oil analysis, ultrasonic leak detectors, shock pulse, infrared, and others. By stakeholder, it is classified into MRO, OEM/ODM, and technology integrators. On the basis of industry vertical, it is classified into manufacturing, energy & utilities, aerospace & defense, transportation & logistics, government, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Components:

– Solution

– Service

By Technique:

– Vibration Monitoring

– Electrical Testing

– Oil Analysis

– Ultrasonic Leak Detectors

– Shock Pulse

– Infrared

– Others

By Deployment Type:

– Cloud

– On-premise

By Stakeholder:

– MRO

– OEM/ODM

– Technology Integrators

By Industry Vertical:

– Manufacturing

– Energy & utilities

– Aerospace & Defense

– Transportation & logistics

– Government

– Healthcare

– Others

By Region:

– North America

– Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

Major Strategic Developments: The report abides by quality and quantity. It covers the major strategic market developments, including R&D, M&A, agreements, new products launch, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and geographical expansion, accompanied by a list of the prominent industry players thriving in the market on a national and international level.

