Physical Security Market Set for Explosive Growth | NEC Corporation, and Johnson Controls, Anixter, Genetec

Key Companies Covered in the Physical Security Market Research are Cisco Systems, Honeywell international, Huawei, NEC Corporation, and Johnson Controls, Anixter, Genetec, ADT Corporation, Axis Communication AB and Bosch Security and other key market players.

Physical security involves protection of hardware, software, data, personnel, and networks against physical events and actions, which could potentially cause damage or loss to an organization. It provides safety from natural disasters, fire, theft, vandalism, and terrorism. It includes multiple layers containing interdependent systems, including security guards, CCTV surveillance, locks, protective barriers, access control protocols, and other similar techniques. Physical security devices can be broadly classified into three major components, namely, access control, surveillance, and security testing, which work together to make user space more secure.

A comprehensive access control system and strategy also includes use of advanced locks, access control cards, mobile phones, or biometric authentication and authorization. Surveillance is another important component to consider within the space. Modern security systems can take advantage of multiple types of sensors, including those that detect motion, heat, and smoke for protection against intrusion and accidents.

Rise in importance for physical security for organizations and identifying potential threats are the key drivers for market growth. Rapid adoption of contact less biometric systems in the pandemic and high demand for video surveillance solutions, specifically for remote monitoring activities are the major factors that propel the market growth. However, rise in issue of data privacy is expected to restrain the market growth. In addition, rapid growth of IoT network and emergence of advanced technologies such as AI and security analytics is estimated to be a game changer for the market.

The Asia-Pacific physical security market is primarily segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, industry verticals, and country. On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into system and services. The system segment is further divided into physical access system, video surveillance system, perimeter intrusion & detection, physical security information management, and others. In addition, the services segment is divided into access control-as-a-service, video surveillance-as-a-service, remote monitoring services, security systems integration services and others.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– System Type

– Service Type

BY System Type

– Physical Access System

– Video Surveillance System

– Perimeter Intrusion and Detection

– Physical Security Information Management

– Others

BY Service Type

– Access Control-as-a-Service

– Video Surveillance-as-a-Service

– Remote Monitoring Services

– Security Systems Integration Services

– Others

BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– BFSI

– Government

– Retail

– Transportation

– Residential

– IT and Telecom

– Others

BY COUNTRY

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Thailand

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o South Korea

o Vietnam

o Myanmar

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

