Robotic Lawn Mower Global Market 2022-2030 : Depth Analysis By Leading Key Players | Robert Bosch GmbH, DEERE & COMPANY, Hitachi, Ltd.

The global robotic lawn mower market size was US$ 1.48 billion in 2021. The global robotic lawn mower market is forecast to grow to US$ 3.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Lawn mower is among the most used garden equipment for lawn mowing. The machines are categorized into walk-behind mowers, ride-on mowers, and robotic lawn mowers. Robotic lawn mowers are autonomous robots that automatically perform the same functions as conventional lawn mowers. They are used in parks, gardens, lawns, yards, golf courses, and other commercial properties.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought a halt to many industries. It is mainly owing to the supply chain disruptions as various governments imposed stringent lockdown. On the contrary, the global robotic lawn mower market witnessed a mild impact. The demand for robotic lawn mowers stayed the same and is expected to increase in the post-pandemic scenario.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising demand for technological advancements in the artificial intelligence and robotics industry will drive the global robotic lawn mower market forward. Industries are focused on developing more efficient household appliances and declining human intervention as much as possible. For instance, Husqvarna unveiled a new robotic mower (EPOS) in 2020. The appliance can navigate completely without a boundary wire. In addition, iRobot launched a new robotic lawnmower Terra, guided by Imprint Smart Mapping. It also has a wire-free boundary system that employs radio beacons to localize. Thus, the growing number of such advancements will fuel the growth of the global robotic lawn mower market.

Growing automation in the commercial sector is forecast to benefit the robotic lawn mower market. These appliances provide increased efficiency and maximum results while typically operating on a cleaner mode of energy. In addition, the benefits of robotics land mowers such as low-noise operation, self-charging, and durability will contribute to the growth of the land mowers market.

The use of autonomous machines in household applications such as cleaning and grass cutting has increased significantly, which is expected to help the market grow during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific robotic lawn mower market is forecast to emerge as the largest market due to the presence of both small and large players. In addition, an increasing number of hotels, golf courses, and other commercial properties will spur the demand for robotic land mowers in the coming years. With growing urbanization and westernization, the Asia-Pacific lawn mowers market is expected to garner significant growth.

Competitors in the Market

Robert Bosch GmbH

DEERE & COMPANY

Hitachi, Ltd.

Husqvarna Group

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a.

Stiga S.p.A.

Honda Motor Company

LG Electronics, Inc.

The Kobi Company

MTD Products

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global robotic lawn mower market segmentation focuses on Lawn, Technology, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Region.

By Lawn Area Outlook

Small-sized Lawns (Below 3,000 sqm/ 32,300 sq. ft.)

Medium-sized Lawns (3,001-10,000 sqm/32,301-107,400 sq. ft.)

Large-sized Lawns (Over 10,000 sqm/107,400 sq. ft.

By Technology Outlook

Smart Robotic Lawn Mowers

Non-Smart/Basic Robotic Lawn Mowers

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Online

Retail

By End User Outlook

Residential Users

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

