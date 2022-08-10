Proximity Sensors Market Report 2022 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation And Forecasts Till 2030 | ST Microelectronics, Semtech Corporation, Rockwell Automation

The global proximity sensors market size was US$ 2,811 million in 2021. The global proximity sensors market is forecast to grow to US$ 4833.93 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing demand for wake-on-approach, feature-based applications for audio panels, navigation systems, keyless entry systems, and other applications in connected vehicles is forecast to boost the growth of the global proximity sensors industry.

The wide application of proximity sensors across various industrial verticals, such as electronics, defense, automotive, manufacturing, food and beverage, and mining, is forecast to fuel the growth of the global proximity sensors market.

The rising demand for automation in manufacturing industries is forecast to offer ample growth opportunities for the global proximity sensors market. Furthermore, rising industrialization, majorly in developing nations, will benefit the global proximity sensors market.

The presence of a vast range of proximity sensors providers has intensified the competition in the market. Therefore, the market may witness significant growth, owing to the growing number of innovative strategies by industry players. For instance, in April 2019, SICK AG inked a partnership agreement with a software solution provider, AutoCoding Systems (ACS). Through this partnership, SICK will be able to offer a combined package of SICK’s sensor technology and ACS’s software platform to the consumers. Thus, such strategies are likely to benefit the overall global proximity sensors market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The shutdown of manufacturing units in the COVID-19 pandemic affected the economic growth of countries like China and India. As a result, it negatively influenced the global proximity sensors market. It also caused a shortage in supply of the component for a significant period, which hampered the global market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to witness significant growth due to growing automation in the region. In addition, the United States holds the largest smart parking market across the world due to the existence of numerous technology companies, government regulations, and financial support. Thus, it will significantly contribute to the growth of the global proximity sensors market.

Furthermore, the region has always been at the forefront in terms of technological advancements. AMS, an Apple supplier, has developed a light and infrared proximity sensor that can sit behind the screen of a smartphone, reducing the area required for such sensors and allowing for a larger display. In addition to that, the Asia-Pacific proximity sensors market is forecast to grow significantly due to improving infrastructure and rising demand for smart home solutions.

Competitors in the Market

ST Microelectronics

Semtech Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Panasonic Corporation

IFM Electronic

Sick AG

Pepperl + Fuchs

Schneider Electric

Broadcom Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global proximity sensors market segmentation focuses on Technology, End-User, and Region.

By Technology

Capacitive Sensors

Inductive Sensors

Magnetic Sensors

Ultrasonic Sensors

Photoelectric Sensors

By End-User

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Manufacturing

Automotive

Food and Beverage

Metals and Mining

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol708

