Wireless Connectivity Technology Market Predicted To Experience Massive Surge In Demand And Yield | Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors N.V.

The global wireless connectivity technology market size was US$ 69.1 billion in 2021. The global wireless connectivity technology market is forecast to grow to US$ 165.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Wireless connectivity connects multiple nodes or devices without cords, wires, and cables. Wireless connectivity is a cost-friendly method that eliminates the use of cables and establishes connectivity between systems and devices.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing penetration of Wi-Fi in the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors will propel the wireless connectivity technology market forward. In addition, the rising trend of smart homes and smart lights will surge the growth of the global smart connectivity technology market.

Rapidly growing economies and increasing demand for IoT-based technologies are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the global wireless connectivity technology market. In addition, growing advancements in the industry will also contribute to the overall industry growth. For instance, Qualcomm unveiled World’s Most Advanced Mobile Wireless Connectivity Portfolio with 6 GHz Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 in May 2020.

Smart wearables are getting significant traction all across the globe. In addition, the growing adoption of IoT-enabled devices in the healthcare segment will upsurge the demand for wireless connectivity technology in the coming years.

The trending remote working culture is expected to surge the demand for IoT-enabled services. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the global wireless connectivity technology market. On the contrary, the high cost associated with the installation and maintenance of wireless network systems may limit the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 has been a significant drawback for various industries like automotive, electronics, etc. However, the market for wireless connectivity technology witnessed ample growth opportunities, owing to the work-from-home trend. In addition, the interest of citizens in cloud services and video streaming platforms has increased abruptly. Thus, it upsurged broadband usage, which ultimately boosted the growth of the wireless connectivity technology market.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific wireless connectivity technology market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. It is owing to the growing penetration of economical consumer electronic devices. In addition, the growing popularity of smart wearables to diagnose health will fuel the market expansion during the study period.

Technological development in Asia-Pacific is also expected to escalate the market growth. Growing healthcare expenditure and rising penetration of internet-connected technology in clinics and hospitals will also contribute to the growth of the wireless connectivity technology market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Broadcom

Panasonic Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Renesas Electronics

MediaTek Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global wireless connectivity technology market segmentation focuses on Technology, Application, and Region.

By Technology Outlook

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Zigbee

NFC

Cellular

Others

By Application Outlook

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

IT & Telecom

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

