Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Growth Drivers, Business Strategies and Future Prospects (2022-2030)

The global artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market size was US$ 8.1 billion in 2021. The global artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market is forecast to grow to US$ 141.76 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.9 during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market is forecast to gain traction, owing to its applications across several industrial verticals. In addition, AI helps reduce the dangers associated with human life. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the global artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market.

The rapidly increasing data volume and growing demand for more effective systems to solve mathematical and computational problems will offer ample growth opportunities for the global artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market.

The evolution in quantum computing and the growing implementation of AI chips in robotics will boost the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising adoption of autonomous robotics robots is forecast to offer potential growth opportunities for the market.

The growing number of technological developments such as IoT and industrial initiatives will drive the market forward. In addition, the continuously growing range of internet users will propel the artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market forward.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 pandemic has been profitable for the Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), and Augmented Reality (AR) industries. Due to the pandemic, the demand for automated technology increased abruptly. The market witnessed significant growth in the healthcare and medical segment. In addition, AI technology helped industries reduce operating conditions costs and offer customer satisfaction. Thus, the global artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market witnessed significant growth due to the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market, owing to a significant rise in the adoption of AI technology across various end-user industries. In addition, the presence of prominent industry giants and emerging AI companies will contribute to the growth of the market.

Demand in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the quickest CAGR throughout the forecast period. AI services are being implemented in end-user industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and other sectors in nations such as Japan, China, Australia, and South Korea, which is driving this expansion. Furthermore, APAC’s expansion in the artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market is aided by falling AI hardware costs and the rising need for better customer service.

Competitors in the Market

NVIDIA

Intel Corporation

Xilink

Samsung Electronics

Micron Technology

Qualcomm Technologies

IBM Corporation

Google

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market, by Chip Type –

GPU

ASIC

FPGA

CPU

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market, by Application –

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Robotic

Computer Vision

Network Security

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market, by Technology –

System-On-Chip (SOC)

System-in-Package (SIP)

Multi-Chip Module

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market, by Processing Type –

Edge

Cloud

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market, by Industry Vertical –

Media & Advertising

BSFI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Others

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market, by region –

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

1.The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

2.During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

3.The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

