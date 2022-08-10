Data Center Transfer Switches and Switchgears Market Report 2022, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2030

Data Center Transfer Switches and Switchgears Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Data Center Transfer Switches and Switchgears market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Data Center Transfer Switches and Switchgears market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Global Data Center Transfer Switches and Switchgears Market to reach USD $million by 2027.Global Data Center Transfer Switches and Switchgears Market is valued approximately at USD $Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market overview-

Rising adoption of switching devices owing to high voltage supply in data centers, rising electricity consumption due to growing number of data centers around the world and increasing need for reliable, uninterrupted data services and power backup system are the factors injecting demand in the market. For instance, according to Nuclear Reaction Data Centres (NRDC), in United States, electricity consumption by data centres has increased from 91 billion kilowatt-hours in 2013 to 140 billion kilowatt-hours annually by 2020. Also, number of hyperscale data centers in the world reached the mark of 600 by the end of 2020 as compared to 300 in 2015. Furthermore, high investment need for data centers is expected to hamper the growth during forecast period. However, new product launches and growing research and development activities are anticipated to fuel demand in near future. In September 2019, ASCO Power Technologies launched custom 7000 series of transfer switches with expanded functionality and value-added services.

Among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World, North America is leading the world market in terms of revenue, owing to presence of many prominent players which are doing continuous improvements and technological advancements in products. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth during forecast period, due to increasing the adoption of transfer switches and switchgears in data centers because of frequent power outages in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

ABB Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Eaton Corporation

General Electric Company

Legrand SA

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Vertiv Group Corp.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Transfer Switches Type:

Automatic transfer switch

Static transfer switch

By Switchgears Type:

Low voltage

Medium voltage

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

