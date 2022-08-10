Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market Size 2022 Industry Chain Information and Emerging Market Regions 2030

Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market to reach USD 2072.93 million by 2027.Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market is valued approximately at USD 1.5 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.20% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market overview-

The data center rack PDU provides power delivery, as it is fitted with various outlets and prevents components from power failure or electricity overload. Rising energy consumption by data centers, increasing number of data centers and strategic steps taken by market players to cater the rising demand are injecting demand in the market. For instance, in February 2020, Eaton acquired Power Distribution, Inc. (PDI), The acquisition was aimed towards complementing Eaton’s offerings and to allow it to better serve the data center customers. Also, according to Nuclear Reaction Data Centers (NRDC), in United States, electricity consumption by data centers has increased from 91 billion kilowatt-hours in 2013 to 140 billion kilowatt-hours annually by 2020. Furthermore, growing focus on product innovations and surge in internet proliferation are the factors expected to create lucrative demand during forecast period. However, high cost associated with technology and complexity in data center design are the factors anticipated to majorly restrict the growth in near future.

North America is the dominating region in terms of revenue among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World, owing to presence of may prominent players and rise in online shopping leading to set up of data centers in retailer’s own premises. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit significant growth during forecast period, due to growing preference for digitization and rising adoption of cloud-based services.

Major market player included in this report are:

APC Corp (Schneider Electric)

Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Enlogic Systems LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Raritan, Inc.

Server Technology, Inc.

Tripp Lite

Vertiv Group Corp

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Non-intelligent

Intelligent

– Metered

– Switched

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

