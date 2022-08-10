Social Robots Market Size 2022 Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights 2030

Social Robots Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Social Robots market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Social Robots market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Global Social Robots Market to reach USD 15.64 billion by 2027.Global Social Robots Market is valued approximately at USD 1.98 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 34.34% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market overview-

Social robots are mainly used in the healthcare, education, entertainment and the retail sector. Rapid technological advancements and increasing concerns towards the elderly population and Expanding need of the labors are factors contributing to the market growth. For instance: according to Reuters, by 2025, the Japanese government expects a shortage of 380,000 specialist personnel, hence it is working on the development of assisted living robots. Further, the World Bank has estimated that by 2025, 22% of the world’s population would be over 60 years of age. Thus, the desire for associated robots is likely to expand, making social robots a profitable business. However, Algorithmic Bias-Related Complexity and Long-Term Engagement and Unexpected Consequences impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, increasing demand from the end user industries such as education, medical and healthcare sector and heavy investment in the robotics sector are likely to increase the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Social Robots market includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World for analysis and estimation. North America is the significant region in terms of largest market share across the world owing to increasing digitization Whereas, Europe is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rapid advancements in technology would create lucrative growth prospects for the Social Robots market across European region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Intuition Robotics Ltd

Inrobics Social Robotics SLL

Kinova Inc

Camanio AB

Matia Robotics (US) Inc.

Blue Ocean Robotics ApS

Motorika USA Inc.

AlterG Inc.

Bionik Laboratories Corp.

Furhat Robotics AB

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End User Vertical:

Healthcare

Education

Entertainment

Retail

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

