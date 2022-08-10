E-Pharmacy Market 2022 Outlook, Current and Future Industry Landscape Analysis 2030

E-Pharmacy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider E-Pharmacy market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, E-Pharmacy market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Global E-Pharmacy Market to reach USD 149.73 billion by 2027.Global E-Pharmacy Market is valued approximately USD 60.43 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.84% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

E-pharmacy (Electronic Pharmacy) market has seen a significant growth over recent years. With a frequent shift from doctors visit towards taking the prescription online, the market will tremendously grow in the near future. Implementation of travel restrictions and ongoing COVID-19 regulations are factors contributing to the market growth. For instance: according to WorldoMeter, the number of Corona cases went up to 141,111 by April 2021 from 121,370 in March 2020. However, improper diagnosis of patients and increasing illegal online medical stores impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, shift in the preference towards online services and increasing demand for e-prescriptions is likely to increase the growth of the market in the forecasting period.

The regional analysis of global E-Pharmacy market when considering for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World has led to the analysis that North America is a significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing number of internet services. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as growing demand for e-prescriptions would create lucrative growth prospects for the E-Pharmacy market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

CVS Health Corporation

Apollo Pharmacy

Apex Healthcare Berhad (Apex Pharmacy)

Axelia Solutions (Pharmeasy)

Amazon.com Inc.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Walgreen Co.)

The Kroger Co.

Optum Rx Inc.

Giant Eagle Inc.

Cigna Corporation (Express Scripts Holdings)

By Drug type:

Prescription Drugs

Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs

By Product type:

Skin Care

Dental

Cold and Flu

Vitamins

Weight Loss

Other Product Types

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

