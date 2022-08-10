E-Pharmacy Market 2022 Outlook, Current and Future Industry Landscape Analysis 2030

E-Pharmacy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider E-Pharmacy market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, E-Pharmacy market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region
Global E-Pharmacy Market to reach USD 149.73 billion by 2027.Global E-Pharmacy Market is valued approximately USD 60.43 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.84% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Market overview-
E-pharmacy (Electronic Pharmacy) market has seen a significant growth over recent years. With a frequent shift from doctors visit towards taking the prescription online, the market will tremendously grow in the near future. Implementation of travel restrictions and ongoing COVID-19 regulations are factors contributing to the market growth. For instance: according to WorldoMeter, the number of Corona cases went up to 141,111 by April 2021 from 121,370 in March 2020. However, improper diagnosis of patients and increasing illegal online medical stores impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, shift in the preference towards online services and increasing demand for e-prescriptions is likely to increase the growth of the market in the forecasting period.
The regional analysis of global E-Pharmacy market when considering for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World has led to the analysis that North America is a significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing number of internet services. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as growing demand for e-prescriptions would create lucrative growth prospects for the E-Pharmacy market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
CVS Health Corporation
Apollo Pharmacy
Apex Healthcare Berhad (Apex Pharmacy)
Axelia Solutions (Pharmeasy)
Amazon.com Inc.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (Walgreen Co.)
The Kroger Co.
Optum Rx Inc.
Giant Eagle Inc.
Cigna Corporation (Express Scripts Holdings)
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Drug type:
Prescription Drugs
Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs
By Product type:
Skin Care
Dental
Cold and Flu
Vitamins
Weight Loss
Other Product Types
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Aim of the Report
- This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
- Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
- It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
- The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
