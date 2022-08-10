Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market  Industry Research Analysis and Forecast 2022 to 2030

Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market to reach USD 16.7 billion by 2027.Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market is valued approximately at USD 1.60 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 39.86% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4100

Market overview-

Machine learning (ML) is a branch of artificial intelligence (AI) that involves a wide range of techniques for extracting meaningful models from raw data. It evolved from classical statistics and analysis. It takes skilled professionals to design these solutions since they are based on algorithms, model complexity, and computational complexity. The market growth is driven by the key factors such as growing adoption of Cloud-based Services, IoT and Automation. For instance, as per Statista, by the end of 2020, 79% of corporate respondents have said they were using Amazon Web Services (AWS) for public cloud usage. Hyperscalers, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, are among the most popular cloud computing platform providers worldwide. Also, as per the same source, In 2019, the worldwide revenue of the cloud infrastructure services industry was over 96 billion US dollars, with revenues from the preceding months including the fourth quarter of 2020 totaling 129 billion US dollars. Furthermore, the demand for MLaaS is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, owing to the continuous growth of electronic sensors, linked devices, and equipment in the sector, which is supported by improvements in network connectivity technology. However, Privacy and Data Security Concerns, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

North America is dominating the market and will continue be one over the projected period owing to the various factors such as growing use of cloud-based solutions by small and medium-sized businesses. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would have the greatest CAGR throughout this time period. This is due to the region’s growing use of machine learning technologies and continued expansion in the IT sector.

Major market player included in this report are:

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Yottamine Analytics LLC

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Iflowsoft Solutions Inc.

IBM Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Google LLC

BigML Inc.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4100

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Marketing and Advertisement

Predictive Maintenance

Automated Network Management

Fraud Detection and Risk Analytics

Other Applications

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End User:

IT and Telecom

Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Retail

Government

BFSI

Other End Users

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4100

by Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4100

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/