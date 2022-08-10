Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market By Product Type, By Application, By Region and Forecast 2022 to 2030

Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Global Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring market is valued approximately at USD 2.9 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about 9.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market overview-

Geotechnical Instrumentation refers to the range of sophisticated instruments that are utilized to monitor geotechnical sites, structures, and the environment. Geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring play a crucial role in the success of a construction project. Geotechnical monitoring can be performed for both the short-term and the long-term safety of the structures. It is done during the stages of pre-construction, construction, post-construction and in the dilapidation stage. The global geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market is being driven by rising infrastructure investments and government regulations for sustainable structures. Furthermore, increasing investments in oil and gas and major energy projects will provide new opportunities for the global geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring industry. As per Statista, the total spending in the construction industry across the globe is expected to increase from USD 9.5 trillion in 2014 to approximately USD 19.2 trillion by 2035. Such growth in the construction spending across the globe is expected to increase the demand, adoption and application of geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring in the construction sector. Hence this is expected to boost the market growth. However, high installation and monitoring costs may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in terms of market revenue in the global geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as modernization of infrastructure, rapid growth in industrialization, high spending by government, commencement of several infrastructure projects, etc. contribute towards the largest market share of the region in the forecast years.

Major market player included in this report are:

Fugro

Keller Group

Nova Metrix LLC

Geokon

Geocomp Corporation

Sisgeo S.r.l.

COWI A/S

James Fisher and Sons

Deep Excavation LLC

RST Instruments

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Hardware & Software

Services

By Networking Technology:

Wired

Wireless

By Structure:

Bridges & Tunnels

Buildings & Utilities

Dams

Others

By End User:

Buildings & Infrastructure

Energy & Power

Oil & Gas

Mining

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

