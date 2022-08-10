Brain Monitoring Market 2022 Size, Share, Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030

Brain Monitoring Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Brain Monitoring market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Brain Monitoring market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Global Brain Monitoring Market to reach USD 8.63 billion by 2027.

Global Brain Monitoring Market is valued approximately at USD 5.48 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.7% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market overview-

Brain monitoring is EEG test which is performed for detecting various risks of hemorrhage, infection, and it is used to record any kind of l activity of the brain. The global Brain Monitoring market is being driven by increasing incidence and prevalence of neurological disorders and growing incidence of traumatic brain injuries. Furthermore, increasing demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive devices and expanding therapeutic applications of brain monitoring devices will provide new opportunities for the global Brain Monitoring industry. For instance, According to WHO data, in year 2019, about 50 million people were suffering from dementia across the globe, with nearly around 10 million cases registered each year. It has also been reported that in year 2019, worldwide, the number of people suffering with epilepsy was about 50 million. As a result, increase in various neurology disease will necessitate the use of brain monitoring in the treatment of different neurological problems, which will serve as a catalyst for the Brain Monitoring industry in the future. However, high cost of complex brain monitoring procedures and devices and unfavorable reimbursement policies, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key region considered for the regional analysis of global brain monitoring market. Growing incidence of neurological diseases and a growing number of clinical trials of brain monitoring products makes North America the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the availability of medical reimbursement in the US.

Major market player included in this report are:

Natus medical, Inc.

Nihon kohden Corporation

Philips healthcare

GE healthcare

Siemens healthineers

Compumedics limited

Medtronic plc

Edwards lifesciences Corporation

Advanced brain monitoring, inc.

Dr??gerwerk ag & co. kgaa

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

MRI scanners

CT scanners

EEG Condition

PET scanners

TCD Condition

MEG Condition

ICP monitors

Cerebral oximeters

EMG Condition

By Medical Condition:

Traumatic brain injury

Stroke

Dementia

Headache disorders

Sleep disorders

Parkinson’s disease

Epilepsy

Huntington’s disease

Other medical conditions

By End use:

Hospital

Neurology Centres

Ambulatory surgery center & clinics

Diagnostic centres

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

