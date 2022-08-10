AI Training Dataset Market Size 2022 Gross Margins, Top Key Players with Strategies and Forecast till 2030

AI Training Dataset Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider AI Training Dataset market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, AI Training Dataset market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Global AI Training Dataset Market to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2027.Global AI Training Dataset Market is valued approximately USD 1.15 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.50 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market overview-

AI Training data is basically used to provide AI based training and machine learning data to make necessary decisions. For example, if a model for a self-driving car is build, the training dataset will include videos and images labeled to recognize street signs, car signals vs people. Rise in demand of artificial intelligence in various applications such as video, audio recognition pushes the market growth of AI training dataset. For Instance: according to IRDS International Roadmap for Devices The global AI market is estimated to attain USD 390.9 billion by 2025, with CAGR of 55.6%. It also states that AI applications, industrial robotics industries in the big data, medical, video and audio recognition, and autonomous vehicles, can provide those opportunities. Increasing adoption of AI and machine learning by government, defense, and private organization will enhance the market growth However, complex implementation and lack of technical active understanding impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, rise in adoption for human and machine interaction is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global AI Training Dataset Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the vendors actively focusing on launching latest datasets to enhance the adoption of AI technology various sectors. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as increasing adoption rate of rising technologies would create lucrative growth prospects for the AI Training Dataset Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Google, LLC (Kaggle)

Appen Limited

Cogito Tech LLC

Lionbridge Technologies, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Scale AI Inc.

Samasource Inc.

Alegion

Deep Vision Data

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Text

Image/Video

Audio

By Vertical:

IT

Automotive, Government

Healthcare

BFSI

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

