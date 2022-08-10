Procurement as a Service Market 2022 Share, Upcoming Trends, Growth Status and Forecast 2030

Procurement as a Service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Procurement as a Service market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Procurement as a Service market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Global Procurement as a Service Market to reach USD 10.04 billion by 2027.Global Procurement as a service Market is valued approximately USD 5.78 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.2 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market overview-

Procurement is the process of purchasing goods or services and is usually in reference to business spending. An outsource procurement model with expertise to handle organisation’s procurement activities using technology is called procurement as a service . Increasing use of digital technologies in each and every sector will boost the market in the forecast period. In January 2019, Accenture launched SynOps, a human-machine operated engine that can be used to leverages data, advanced analytics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to assist organizations achieve intelligent operations across key business functions including finance and accounting, marketing, and procurement. (In the present scenario Increasing need to improve procurement function, the integration of technology that enables strategic sourcing and supplier management to become predictive and proactive resulting in reducing operating cost will result in boosting the market in the upcoming years.) However, pandemic paralyses the procurement as a service market .impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, the growing customer awareness towards advances in procurement functions will boost the market in the upcoming years.

The regional analysis of global Procurement as Service market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing use of digital technologies . Whereas, Latin America is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as increasing customer awareness towards advances in procurement functions would create lucrative growth prospects for the market across Latin America

Major market player included in this report are:

Accenture

Aegis

HCL Technologies Ltd.

IBM

GEP

Genpect

Infosys

Wipro

WNS

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Strategic Outsourcing

Spend Management

Process management

Category Management

Contract Management

Transaction Management

By Organisation:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

