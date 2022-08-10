Voice Assistant Application Market 2022 Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins and Forecast Research Report 2030

Voice Assistant Application Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Voice Assistant Application market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Voice Assistant Application market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Global voice assistant application market to reach USD 15 billion by 2027. Global voice assistant application market is valued approximately at USD 2.1 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about 32.4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market overview-

Voice assistant applications are designed to give conversational interactions to the user by offering voice searching, voice commands, and voice-activated device control. The global voice assistant application market is being driven by advancements in voice-based AI technologies and emergence of low-code platforms for voice-assistant applications. Furthermore, increase in online purchasing will provide new opportunities for the global voice assistant application industry. Voice assistant applications push companies and products to interact with customers in a more conversational way while doing online purchase. According to the Statista, the total retail e-commerce sales across the globe is expected to increase from USD 4.28 trillion in 2020 to about USD 5.4 trillion by 2022. Such growth in the online purchasing is further expected to increase the demand and adoption of voice assistant application to enhance user experience which and hence this is likely to boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, dearth of complete accuracy in user’s voice authentication may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global voice assistant application market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America accounts for the largest share in terms of market revenue in the global voice assistant application market over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as fast adoption of the latest technologies such as cloud computing, mobile devices, and IoT within enterprises, technological advancements and innovations, presence of majority of the key market players across North America, etc. contribute towards the largest market share of the region in the forecast years.

Major market player included in this report are:

[24]7.ai

Aivo

AWS

Apple

Avaamo

Avaya

Baidu

Cisco

Clinc

Creative Virtual

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Channel Integration:

Websites

Mobile Applications

Contact Centers

Smart Speakers

Social Media

By Application Area:

Smart Retail and eCommerce

Smart Banking

Connected Healthcare

Smart Transportation

Smart Manufacturing

Smart Learning

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

