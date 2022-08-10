Software Asset Management Market 2022 by Type, End Use, Region and Forecast to 2030

Software Asset Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Software Asset Management market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Software Asset Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Global Software Asset Management market to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2027. Global software asset management market is valued approximately at USD 1.7 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about 18.1% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market overview-

Software asset management refers to a business practice which involves management and optimization of the deployment, maintenance, purchase, utilization, and disposal of the software application within an organization. Software asset management can serve a range of functions within an organization, depending on their IT infrastructures, software portfolios, business goals and resource availability. The global software asset management market is being driven by simpler management and lower software spent cost and rising need to manage audits and meet regulatory compliance standards. Furthermore, evolution of IoT and the rapidly growing number of IoT devices will provide new opportunities for the global software asset management industry. IoT enabled asset management makes use of sensors which empowers organizations to know information regarding their assets, eliminating the requirement for human effort. Hence, with growth in the IoT connected devices, the demand for software asset management is likely to increase. According to Statista, the total installed base of IoT active device connections across the globe amounted is expected to increase from 10 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach 30.9 billion units by 2025. Hence, this is expected to fuel developments in the mart and hence this is expected to boost the market growth. However, budget constraints and lack of awareness among SMEs may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global software asset management market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America accounts for the largest share in terms of market revenue in the global software asset management market over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as increasing requirement to optimize software licensing cost, manage audits in order to meet compliance standards, presence of majority of the key market players, etc. contribute towards the largest market share of the region in the forecast years.

Major market player included in this report are:

Snow Software

Flexera

USU Software AG

Ivanti

BMC Software

ServiceNow

Certero

Matrix42

Broadcom

Eracent

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Deployment Model:

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Vertical:

BFSI

IT and ITeS

Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail and eCommerce

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

