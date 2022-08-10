Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market 2022 Size, Share, Trend Analysis Report And Segment Forecasts Till 2030

Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Automated Liquid Handling Technologies market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Automated Liquid Handling Technologies market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Global Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market to reach USD 2.48 billion by 2027.Global Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market is valued approximately at USD 1.32 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market overview-

Automated liquid handling technologies are precisely programmed to transfer liquid in a clinical and research laboratory, for testing purposes. The global Automated Liquid Handling Technologies market is being driven by the growing number of medical laboratories as they widely use automated liquid handling technologies for testing and sampling. For instance, according to Statista, revenue of medical laboratories in the U.S. is projected to increase from USD 34.65 billion in 2018 to USD 37.8 billion by 2024. Also, according to Statista, number of clinical diagnostic laboratory tests in Russia has increased from 276.6 million in 2018 to 373.7 million in 2021. Another important driving factor for the market is the technological advancement in the medical tests to enable faster processing. For instance, in October 2021, Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration approved SpeeDx PlexPCR SARS-CoV-2 test that detects current circulating variants of SARS-CoV-2. It provides automated software reporting, and liquid handling robotics in the form of the SpeeDx PlexPrep. Also, in September 2021, Hamilton and Rhinostics reinvented rapid swab-based sample workflows from collection to processing to detect novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and other pathogens. Furthermore, the growing trend of automation, adoption of contactless operations to prevent contamination and developing healthcare infrastructure will provide new opportunities for the global Automated Liquid Handling Technologies industry. However, evaporation control in Automated Liquid handling systems may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis for the global automated liquid handling technologies market is analyzed on the basis of the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to higher usage of advanced automation solutions and increasing life science research. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to expanding base of biotech companies, and developing pharmaceutical & biotechnological industries in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Analytik Jena AG

Hamilton Company

Aurora Biomed Inc.

Labcyte Inc.

Eppendorf AG

BioTek Instruments, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Labnet International, Inc.

Gilson, Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Species offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Workstations

Reagents

Consumables

By Application:

Drug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research

Cancer & Genomic Research

Bioprocessing/Biotechnology

Others

By End-User:

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

