Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Market 2022 Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2030

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Market to reach USD 11.92 billion by 2027.Global Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Market is valued approximately USD 2.06 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 28.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market overview-

The Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System is a combination of thermoelectric cooling, forced air cooling, and liquid cooling. The liquid coolant has indirect contact with battery and acts as the medium to remove the heat generated from the battery during operation. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles around the world has led the adoption of Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System Market across the forecast period. For Instance: as per the report issued by IEA, there was a stock of 460,000 electric buses and 250,000 light commercial vehicles (LCVs) in 2018, which was an increased of around 80,000 units of LCVs from 2017 (Increasing initiatives by the government in funding and policies to boost the economy and improve the infrastructure, The increasing use of battery operated buses and light weight trucks which comes under commercial vehicles boos the market in the upcoming years However, reducing size of the batteries along with fast charging capabilities are hindering the market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, the increase in technological advancement in the field of battery management has led the adoption & demand for Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Urgent Care Centers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. APAC is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising demand for electric vehicles . Whereas, Europe is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as presence of key automobile and component manufacturers would create lucrative growth prospects for the Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System market across Europe

Major market player included in this report are:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Gentherm Incorporated

Valeo

Dana Incorporated

Mahle GmbH

Hanon Systems

Voss Automotive GmbH

3M

Grayson

Polymer Science , Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By System type:

Active

Passive

By Application:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

