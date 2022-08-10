Automotive Powertrain Market 2022 Industry Growth by  Major Companies Profile and Key Regions 2030

Automotive Powertrain Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Automotive Powertrain market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Automotive Powertrain market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Global Automotive Powertrain Market to reach USD $million by 2027.Global Automotive Powertrain Market is valued approximately at USD $Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market overview-

An automotive powertrain is an assembly of various components that pushes vehicle forward. The global Automotive Powertrain market is being driven by rapid growth in trend of downsized engines and increase in demand for automatic transmissions. Furthermore, the sales and penetration of cars, will provide new opportunities for the global Automotive Powertrain industry. For instance, according to the report of International European Agency, around 3 million new electric cars were registered in the year 2020, which depicts the increase of around 41% as compared to the year 2019. As a result, increased sales of cars across the world will necessitate the use of more automotive powertrain in the manufacturing of different automobile parts, which will serve as a catalyst for the Automotive Powertrain industry in the future. However, stringent emission norms, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key region considered for the regional analysis of global automotive powertrain market. Rise in number of vehicles production and increase in penetration of passenger cars in various region makes Asia Pacific the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, rising demand for usages of advanced powertrains that are light weight and helps in increase in fuel efficiency and reducing carbon emission .

Major market player included in this report are:

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Borgwarner Inc.

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

GKN PLC

Hyundai Motor Company

Jtekt Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars (PCS)

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

By Position/Drive Type:

Front-Wheel Drive (Fwd)

Rear-Wheel Drive (Rwd)

All-Wheel Drive (Awd)

By Type:

By Type:

Gasoline

Diesel

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

