Taiwan’s population shows increase for first time since early 2020

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s total population increased to 23,190,064 in July, its first rise since early 2020, the Ministry of Interior (MOI) said Wednesday (Aug. 10).

The increase of 3,786 compared to June was mainly the result of migration, with 101,555 people moving into the country and 90,504 residents leaving, the Liberty Times reported. The migration data showed a net increase of 11,051 from the previous month.

However, basic trends were still negative, with the death rate outpacing the birth rate. In July, 18,215 people passed away, while 10,950 births were registered, showing a natural decline of 7,265 people. There were 859 fewer births than in July 2021. According to the MOI data, 5,813 of the newborns were male, and 5,137 female.

Looking at local population shifts, the outlying island county of Lienchiang recorded the most rapid population growth, followed by Hsinchu County and Penghu County, while Taipei City lost residents at the highest rate, followed by the counties of Nantou and Chiayi.