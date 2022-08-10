Alexa
American Institute in Taiwan's Kaohsiung office gets new branch chief

Thomas Wong served in US Army before joining Foreign Service

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/10 14:57
Thomas Wong, new chief of American Institute in Taiwan's Kaohsiung branch office.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Thomas Wong (黃東偉) has been appointed the new branch chief of the American Institute in Taiwan’s (AIT) Kaohsiung Branch Office.

Wong has served at AIT's Taipei office, twice in the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs in Washington, DC, and at the U.S. Consulate General in Guadalajara, Mexico since he joined the Foreign Service in 2010, according to an AIT press release.

He also served as president of the Department of State’s Asian American Foreign Affairs Association from 2014-2016.

Wong previously served in the U.S. Army for six years and became a management consultant in the private sector before working for the government again. He earned his B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and his M.A. from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

The AIT Kaohsiung branch represents American interests in southern Taiwan and aims to bolster ties between the U.S. and southern Taiwan through public diplomacy, according to AIT. The office’s district includes Chiayi City, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, Taitung County, and Penghu County. 
