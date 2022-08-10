Taiwan reports 23,665 local COVID cases, 25 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 23,665 local COVID cases on Wednesday (Aug. 10).

CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, also confirmed 143 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 4,801,676. The 25 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 9,298.

Local cases

The local cases include 10,937 males, 12,712 females, and 16 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. The following map displays the latest COVID case counts in every major county and city in Taiwan reported on Aug. 10.

COVID deaths

The 25 deaths announced on Wednesday include 13 males and 12 females ranging in age from their 30s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 24 had a history of chronic disease, and 14 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 19 to Aug. 8 and the dates of death were from June 20 to Aug. 7.

The following map displays the total number of COVID deaths reported in each of Taiwan's major counties and cities as of Aug. 10.