Global Anticancer Drugs Market Predicted to Grow at CAGR of 3.74% By 2029 with Revenue $110010 Million

According to a recent report published by Market.Biz, titled, The Global Anticancer Drugs Market size was valued at $88273.44 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $110010 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 3.74% from 2022 to 2029. This Report provides a critical analysis of the status of the Anticancer Drugs market with the best facts and figures, SWOT analysis, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The market sales record, price, ROI, size, gross margin, share, cost structure, and growth rate are all calculated in the research. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments and data Tables.

Anticancer, or antineoplastic drugs, are indicated in the treatment of malignancies. Cancer is characterized by the rapid explosion of abnormal cells beyond their boundaries and invading adjoining organs resulting ultimately in death. According to the world health organization, cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for 8.4 million deaths in 2015. The most common cancers were lung (1.59 million deaths), colorectal (724 000 deaths), and breast (511 000 deaths). Chemically anticancer drugs are classified as alkylating agents, antimetabolites, natural products, and hormones. Their therapeutic classification includes cytotoxic, hormonal therapy, and targeted therapy. Anticancer-targeted therapy is further classified into monoclonal antibodies and small molecule inhibitors.

Competitive Landscape

Top Companies[last 5 Years]

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Eli Lilly and Company

• CELGENE CORPORATION

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer Inc

• Amgen Inc

• Bayer AG

• AstraZeneca

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

• Merck and Co.

Analysis of Anticancer Drugs Market by Type

• Cytotoxic Drugs (Alkylating Agents, and Antimetabolites)

• Targeted Drugs (Monoclonal Antibodies and Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors)

• Hormonal Drugs

Analysis of Anticancer Drugs Market by Application

• Lung Cancer

• Breast Cancer

• Leukemia

• Colorectal Cancer

• Other

In this segment, the report offers the impact of COVID-19, how it affected the anti-cancer Drugs market, and how it will change the industry’s future depending on the current government, private, and public situations. Our knowledgeable analysts maintain a close watch on any circumstance that might alter the direction of the market, enabling you to make the greatest choice for your business.

