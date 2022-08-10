Prudential plc Half Year 2022 Results

Prudential Continues To Deliver Resilient Operational Performance Amidst Market Volatility

APE sales 3 up 9 per cent (6 per cent) to $2,213 million reflecting diversified geographic footprint, product mix and distribution channels

up 9 per cent (6 per cent) to $2,213 million reflecting diversified geographic footprint, product mix and distribution channels New business profit4 fell by (5) per cent ((7) per cent) to $1,098 million following the impact of higher interest rates and differences in geographical and channel mix

Adjusted operating profit5 up 8 per cent (6 per cent) to $1,661 million

Shareholder GWS capital surplus over GMCR, following Hong Kong and China regulatory changes, remains strong and resilient with a coverage ratio of 548 per cent6. Shareholder GWS capital surplus over GPCR was $16.2 billion7, equivalent to a coverage ratio of 317 per cent8

Summary financials

Half year

2022 $m

Half year

2021 $m

Change on

AER basis2

Change on

CER basis2

New business profit from continuing operations1,4

1,098

1,176

(7)%

(5)%

Operating free surplus generated from continuing operations1,13

1,224

1,112

10%

12%

Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations1,5

1,661

1,571

6%

8%

IFRS profit after tax from continuing operations1

106

1,070

(90)%

(90)%













30 Jun 2022

31 Dec 2021



Total

Per share

Total

Per share

EEV shareholders' equity

$42.3bn

1,539¢

$47.4bn

1,725¢

IFRS shareholders' equity

$16.1bn

586¢

$17.1bn

622¢





Ex-dividend date

18 August 2022 (Hong Kong, UK and Singapore)



Record date

19 August 2022



Payment of dividend

27 September 2022 (Hong Kong, UK and ADR holders)



On or around 4 October 2022 (Singapore)



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 10 August 2022 -Mark FitzPatrick, Group Chief Executive, said: "Our resilient operational performance demonstrates the strength of our well positioned and well diversified franchise across the Asia region, driven by our multi-channel, digitally enhanced distribution platform. This enabled us to maintain APE sales growth over the first quarter, despite considerable Covid-19-related disruption in many markets. We achieved stronger APE sales growth in the second quarter as conditions started to normalise in most markets. New business profit was (5) per centlower as the benefit of higher APE sales was offset by the impact of higher interest rates under our EEV methodology, lower sales in Hong Kong, where margins have traditionally been higher, and an increase in bancassurance sales. Excluding the effects of interest rates and other economic changes, new business profit was broadly flat when compared with the corresponding period in 2021."The Group's adjusted operating profit was up 8 per cent, driven by a 6 per centincrease in life and asset management adjusted operating profit combined with a 32 per centreduction in central costs, as interest costs fell following our $2.25 billion debt redemption programme that completed in January 2022. We are on track to deliver a $70 millionreduction in head office costs by the start of 2023 in addition to the $180 million saving achieved following the demerger of the UK business. The first 2022 interim dividend is 5.74 cents per share, up 7 per cent, equating to one third of the prior year full-year dividend of 17.23 cents per share."We continue to invest in the business including extending Pulse beyond a consumer app so that it covers Prudential's key business processes, from enabling agents by using tools designed to enhance productivity, to fulfilment of policy sales and servicing. Ultimately we believe this will help drive greater customer centricity and efficiency. In addition, via the Pulse platform, we are able to add additional distribution capability, allowing access to new channels and new customer segments which extend beyond our existing distribution footprint."Our Group-wide Supervision Framework (GWS) capital position is strong and resilient. The Hong Kong Insurance Authority (IA) approved our application to early adopt the RBC framework in Hong Kong, and this is incorporated within our GWS position at 30 June 2022. The Group's shareholder surplus above the Group Minimum Capital Requirement (GMCR) was $19.4 billion, representing a cover ratio of 548 per cent. The Group aligns its established EEV and free surplus framework with the Group's Prescribed Capital Requirement (GPCR). At 30 June 2022, our shareholder surplus above the GPCR was $16.2 billionand results in a coverage ratio of 317 per cent"The first half of the year saw considerable macroeconomic volatility, characterised in many markets by lower equity index levels, material increases in government bond yields and widening corporate bond spreads. The combined impact of these factors on our balance sheet, with the fall in investments exceeding the reduction in liabilities, led to a significant fall in IFRS profit after tax for continuing operations from $1,070 millionin the first half of 2021 to $106 million in the first half of 2022 and also led to a reduction in EEV under our active economic methodology."Our Moody's total leverage ratio at 30 June 2022 was estimated to be 22 per cent, well within our target range of 20-25 per cent, demonstrating our financial flexibility following recent actions."From a leadership perspective, as previously announced, we are delighted that Anil Wadhwani will join Prudential as Group CEO in February 2023. He will join a growth business, with a multi-channel distribution model and a distinctive geographic footprint, combined with the agility to grow and serve its customers even against the backdrop of the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. Although there are signs that Covid-19-related impacts in many of our markets are stabilising, over the remainder of the year we expect that operating conditions may continue to be challenging. We remain confident that Prudential has the financial resilience, capital strength and capability to meet the growing health and savings needs of our customers in Asia and Africa. By doing so, we believe we will deliver on our purpose to help people get the most out of life and also build value for our shareholders over the long-term."1 Continuing operations represents the Asia, Africa and head office functions of the Group following the demerger of Jackson.2 Further information on actual and constant exchange rate bases is set out in note A1 of the IFRS financial results.3 APE sales is a measure of new business activity that comprises the aggregate of annualised regular premiums and one-tenth of single premiums on new business written during the period for all insurance products, including premiums for contracts designated as investment contracts under IFRS 4. It is not representative of premium income recorded in the IFRS financial statements. See note II of the Additional financial information for further explanation.4 New business profit, on a post-tax basis, on business sold in the period, calculated in accordance with EEV Principles.5 In this press release 'adjusted operating profit' refers to adjusted IFRS operating profit based on longer-term investment returns from continuing operations. This alternative performance measure is reconciled to IFRS profit for the period in note B1.1 of the IFRS financial results.6 GWS coverage ratio of capital resources over Group minimum capital requirement attributable to the shareholder business.7 GWS capital resources in excess of the Group prescribed capital requirement attributable to the shareholder business, before allowing for the 2022 first cash interim dividend. The shareholder position excludes the contribution to Group eligible capital resources and the Group prescribed capital requirements from participating business in Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia. Under the GWS Framework, all debt instruments (senior and subordinated) issued by Prudential plc at 30 June 2022, except the $350 million senior debt issued in the first half of 2022, are included as GWS eligible group capital resources.8 GWS coverage ratio of capital resources over Group prescribed capital requirement attributable to the shareholder business. Prescribed capital requirements are set at the level at which the local regulator of a given entity can impose penalties, sanctions or intervention measures. The GWS group capital adequacy requirements require that total eligible group capital resources are not less than the Group Prescribed Capital Requirements (GPCR) and that GWS Tier 1 group capital resources are not less than the Group Minimum Capital Requirements (GMCR).9 On a constant exchange rate basis.10 Annual saving from full year 2021 costs, based on full year 2021 exchange rates.11 On an actual exchange rate basis.12 GWS capital resources in excess of the Group minimum capital requirement attributable to the shareholder business, before allowing for the 2022 first cash interim dividend. The shareholder position excludes the contribution to Group eligible capital resources and Group minimum capital requirement of participating business in Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia. Under the GWS Framework, all debt instruments (senior and subordinated) issued by Prudential plc at 30 June 2022, except the $350 million senior debt issued in the first half of 2022, are included as GWS eligible group capital resources.13 Operating free surplus generated from insurance and asset management operations before restructuring costs. For insurance operations, operating free surplus generated represents amounts emerging from the in-force business during the period net of amounts reinvested in writing new business and excludes non-operating items. For asset management businesses, it equates to post-tax operating profit for the period. Restructuring costs are presented separately from the business unit amount. Further information is set out in 'movement in Group free surplus' of the EEV financial results.The results in this announcement are prepared on two bases: International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and European Embedded Value (EEV). The results prepared under IFRS form the basis of the Group's statutory financial statements. The supplementary EEV financial results have been prepared in accordance with the amended European Embedded Value Principles issued by the European Insurance CFO Forum in 2016. The Group's EEV financial results are stated on a post-tax basis and include the post-tax IFRS financial results of the Group's asset management and other operations. The IFRS and EEV results are presented in US dollars and the basis of translation is discussed in note A1 of the IFRS financial statements. Period-on-period percentage increases are stated on a constant exchange rate basis unless otherwise stated. Constant exchange rates are calculated by translating prior period results using the current period foreign exchange rate ie current period average rates for the income statement and current period closing rates for the balance sheet.EEV and adjusted IFRS operating profit for continuing operations is based on longer-term investment returns and is stated after excluding the effect of short-term fluctuations in investment returns against long-term assumptions and other corporate transactions. Furthermore, for EEV financial results, operating profit based on longer-term investment returns excludes the effect of changes in economic assumptions and the mark-to-market value movement on core borrowings. Separately on the IFRS basis, adjusted operating profit also excludes amortisation of acquisition accounting adjustments.Total number of Prudential plc shares in issue as at 30 June 2022 was 2,749,314,856.We are expected to announce our Half Year 2022 Results to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and to the UK Financial Media atThe announcement will be released on the London Stock Exchange atA pre-recorded presentation for analysts and investors will be available on-demand fromusing the following link: https://www.investis-live.com/prudential/62d51c1fd9438014009aa544/hebae . A copy of the script used in the recorded video will also be available fromon Prudential plc's website.A Q&A video conference for analysts and investors will be held atTo register to watch the video conference and submit questions online, please do so via the following link: https://www.investis-live.com/prudential/62d52566d9438014009d4b1b/bmppi . The webcast will be available to replay afterwards using the same link.A dial-in facility will be available to listen to the call and ask questions: please allow 15 minutes ahead of the start time to join the call (lines open half an hour before the call is due to start, i.e. from).Dial-in: 580 33 413 (HK) / +44 (0) 20 3936 2999 (UK and international) / 010 5387 5828 (China), Toll free: 800 908 350 (HK) / 0800 640 6441 (UK), Participant access code:. Once participants have entered this code their name and company details will be taken.Following the call a transcript will be published on the results centre page of the Prudential plc's website on Friday 12 August 2022.Please use the following for a playback facility: +44 (0) 20 3936 3001 (UK and international), replay code. This will be available from approximately 10.00pm HKT – 3.00pm UKT – 10.00am ET on 10 August until 6.59am HK time on 25 August 2022 – 11.59pm UKT – 6.59pm ET on 24 August.Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in Asia and Africa. The business helps people get the most out of life, by making healthcare affordable and accessible and by promoting financial inclusion. Prudential protects people's wealth, helps them grow their assets, and empowers them to save for their goals. The business has more than 19 million life customers and is listed on stock exchanges in London (PRU), Hong Kong (2378), Singapore (K6S) and New York (PUK). Prudential is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America, nor with The Prudential Assurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom. https://www.prudentialplc.com/ Throughout this results announcement 'discontinued operations' refers to the US operations (Jackson). All amounts presented refer to continuing operations unless otherwise stated, which reflect the Group following the completed demerger of Jackson.Prudential will file an Interim Report on Form 6-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission shortly and it will be available in due course on the Prudential plc website.Thisdocument may contain 'forward-looking statements' with respect to certain of Prudential's (and its wholly and jointly owned businesses') plans and its goals and expectations relating to its future financial condition, performance, results, strategy and objectives. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Prudential's (and its wholly and jointly owned businesses') beliefs and expectations and including, without limitation, statements containing the words 'may', 'will', 'should', 'continue', 'aims', 'estimates', 'projects', 'believes', 'intends', 'expects', 'plans', 'seeks' and 'anticipates', and words of similar meaning, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on plans, estimates and projections as at the time they are made, and therefore undue reliance should not be placed on them. By their nature, all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty.A number of important factors could cause Prudential's actual future financial condition or performance or other indicated results of the entity referred to in any forward-looking statement to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions including fluctuations in interest rates and exchange rates, inflation (including interest rate rises as a response), sustained high or low interest rate environments, the performance of financial and credit markets generally and the impact of economic uncertainty, slowdown or contraction, (including as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and related or other geopolitical tensions and conflicts) which may also impact policyholder behaviour and reduce product affordability, asset valuation impacts from the transition to a lower carbon economy, derivative instruments not effectively mitigating any exposures; global political uncertainties, including the potential for increased friction in cross-border trade and the exercise of laws, regulations and executive powers to restrict trade, financial transactions, capital movements and/or investment; the impact of Covid-19 outbreaks, including adverse financial market and liquidity impacts, responses and actions taken by governments, regulators and supervisors, the impact on sales, claims and assumptions and increased product lapses, disruption to Prudential's operations (and those of its suppliers and partners), risks associated with new sales processes and technological and information security risks; the policies and actions of regulatory authorities, including, in particular, the policies and actions of the Hong Kong Insurance Authority, as Prudential's Group-wide supervisor, as well as the degree and pace of regulatory changes and new government initiatives generally; given its designation as an Internationally Active Insurance Group, the impact on Prudential of systemic risk and other group supervision policy standards adopted by the International Association of Insurance Supervisors; the physical, social and financial impacts of climate change and global health crises on Prudential's business and operations; the impact of not adequately responding to environmental, social and governance issues (including not properly considering the interests of Prudential's stakeholders or failing to maintain high standards of corporate governance); the impact of competition and fast-paced technological change; the effect on Prudential's business and results from, in particular, mortality and morbidity trends, lapse rates and policy renewal rates; the timing, impact and other uncertainties of future acquisitions or combinations within relevant industries; the impact of internal transformation projects and other strategic actions failing to meet their objectives or adversely impacting the Group's employees; the availability and effectiveness of reinsurance for Prudential's businesses; the risk that Prudential's operational resilience (or that of its suppliers and partners) may prove to be inadequate, including in relation to operational disruption due to external events; disruption to the availability, confidentiality or integrity of Prudential's information technology, digital systems and data (or those of its suppliers and partners) including the Pulse platform; any ongoing impact on Prudential of the demerger of Jackson Financial Inc.; the increased operational and financial risks and uncertainties associated with operating joint ventures with independent partners, particularly where joint ventures are not controlled by Prudential; the impact of changes in capital, solvency standards, accounting standards or relevant regulatory frameworks, and tax and other legislation and regulations in the jurisdictions in which Prudential and its affiliates operate; and the impact of legal and regulatory actions, investigations and disputes. These and other important factors may, for example, result in changes to assumptions used for determining results of operations or re-estimations of reserves for future policy benefits. Further discussion of these and other important factors that could cause actual future financial condition or performance to differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in Prudential's forward-looking statements can be found under the 'Risk Factors' heading of this document and the 'Risk Factors' heading in Prudential's 2021 Annual Report. Prudential's 2021 Annual Report is available on its website at www.prudentialplc.com These factors are not exhaustive as Prudential operates in a continually changing business environment with new risks emerging from time to time that it may be unable to predict or that it currently does not expect to have a material adverse effect on its business.Any forward-looking statements contained in thisdocument speak only as of the date on which they are made. Prudential expressly disclaims any obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in thisdocumentor any other forward-looking statements it may make, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise except as required pursuant to the UK Prospectus Rules, the UK Listing Rules, the UK Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Hong Kong Listing Rules, the SGX-ST Listing Rules or other applicable laws and regulations.Thisdocumentdoes not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, acquire, subscribe for, sell, dispose of or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase, acquire, subscribe for, sell or dispose of, any securities in any jurisdiction nor shall it (or any part of it) or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract therefor.Hashtag: #Prudential

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.