US House Speaker says trip to Taiwan 'worth it'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday (Aug. 9) expressed no regrets about visiting Taiwan in an interview with MSNBC.

"Yes, it was worth it," Pelosi said. She said her delegation went “with humility” to understand Taiwan's point of view amid increasing cross-strait tensions, and to discuss further cooperation on global security.

Commenting on China’s military drills following her visit, Pelosi said it is “what they usually do.” She stressed that “China will not be allowed to isolate Taiwan.”

Pelosi also said Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) is behaving “like a scared bully.” She added that he is insecure and is "in a fragile place," likely due to the fact that he faces domestic economic challenges.

The house speaker also said she failed to see why her trip was so contentious, while an earlier senate delegation did not receive nearly as much objection from China.

"It was bipartisan, it was high-powered, including the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee — nobody said a word," she said. "If they can ignore a trip of five senators in a bipartisan way, why would they decide on my trip, that it would be different. ... There's something wrong with this picture."

Pelosi’s stopover in Taiwan was part of an Asia tour, which included visits to Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea. During her stay, the house speaker met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and other top government officials.

On Aug. 4, Beijing launched ballistic missiles near Taiwan and deployed numerous military aircraft and vessels across the median line of the Taiwan Strait.