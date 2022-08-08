Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market May See a Big Move | Cummins, Aisin Corporation, Ceres Power Holdings plc

Key Companies Covered in the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market Research are Mitsubishi Power, Ltd., Bloom Energy Corporation, Miura Co., Ltd., Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, FuelCell Energy, Inc., Cummins, Aisin Corporation, Ceres Power Holdings plc , WATT Fuel Cell Corporation, Convion, Elcogen, SOLIDPower s.p.a. and other key market players.

More affordable electricity, more resilient power, and cleaner energy are three things demanded by businesses and communities in a post-climate-change environment where the concerns of growing carbon emissions, extreme weather events, and a fragile system are more serious than ever.

Consequently, industry sectors across countries such as China, Germany, Japan and the United States are increasingly installing the SOFC units to address the growing cognizance pertaining to controlling the GHG emissions and utilizing the state-of-art technology offered by different SOFC companies.

The rising demand for clean energy over concerns about the environmental impact of energy generation from conventional sources such as coal and natural gas is expected to help grow the planar solid oxide fuel cell market across the globe.

Data canters need continuous and reliable power. A comprehensive backup power plan that includes fuel cells and other power sources is capable of providing the 99.99% availability needed by the data centers. This has encouraged companies in to consider Solid oxide fuel cells at data centres. Also, Stationary fuel cells have found application in various sectors for primary as well as backup power generation, and are generally based on combined heat and power (CHP) technology for both, heated water and air. Thats why; the demand for stationary SOFC is growing at a fast pace.

The Azoth Analytics research report titled Global SOFC Market (2022 Edition) has analysed and segmented the SOFC Market by Value (USD Million). The report has also further analysed the SOFC Market By Type (Planar, Tabular), By Application (Portable, Transport, Stationary), By End User (Residential, Data canters, Military & Defence, Transportation, Communication & Industrial), By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa), By Country (United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, Japan, South Korea) for the historical period of 2015-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the SOFC Market By value (USD Million)

The report analyses the SOFC Market By Type (Planar, Tabular)

The report analyses the SOFC Market By Application (Portable, Transport, Stationary)

The report analyses the SOFC Market By End User (Residential, Data canters, Military & Defence, Transportation, Communication & Industrial)

The Global SOFC Market has been analysed by Countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, Japan, South Korea)

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porters Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Type, by Application, by End User.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

