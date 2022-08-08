Fertility Services Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | CooperSurgical Fertility Solutions, Cook Medical, Monash IVF Group

Key Companies Covered in the Fertility Services Market Research are Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., San Diego Fertility Center, INVO bioscience, Celmatix Inc., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Progyny Inc., CooperSurgical Fertility Solutions, Cook Medical, Monash IVF Group, Boston IVF and other key market players.

The Global Fertility Services Market was valued at USD 17.45 billion in the year 2021. Growth in the historic period resulted from the increasing prevalence of PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome) condition, premature ovarian failure, increasing rate of male infertility and insurance coverages for IVF procedures. In addition, technological advancements in assisted reproductive technologies, a rise in awareness regarding infertility treatment, and growth in the number of fertility clinics are expected to drive the fertility Services market growth during the forecast period.

In addition, going forward, rising infertility rate, technological developments regarding fertility treatment, growing adoption of IVF Services to aid in pregnancy, increasing government funding supporting the emergence of novel IVF solutions, rising number of same-sex couples, increase in the number of fertility clinics, rise in disposable income and late parenthood will drive growth.

Furthermore, factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were high cost, low rates of IVF success, congenital abnormality occurrence and risks and side effects associated with IVF.

Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of the Fertility Services market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.

The report analyses the Fertility Services Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the Fertility Services Market by Procedure (IVF, Surrogacy, Others).

The report analyses the Fertility Services Market by Patients (Female, Male, Others).

The report analyses the Fertility Services Market by End User (Fertility Clinics, Clinical Institute Research, Hospitals, Others).

The Global Fertility Services Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, South Korea).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of market positioning and market dynamics. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include .

The following are the market factors covered in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The research covers the major strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional expansion of the major rivals operating in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a variety of analytical methodologies, the study uses in-depth research and evaluation to present information on the leading market players and their position within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to examine the development of the major market players.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

