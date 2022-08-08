Thyristor Market Is Booming Worldwide with | Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Key Companies Covered in the Thyristor Market Research are ABB Ltd., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Analog Devices, Inc., Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Semikron. and other key market players.

The Global Thyristor Market was valued at USD 5.2 billion in the year 2021 with the APAC region leading the regional market share. With an increase in population and rapid technological advances in the electronics industry (particularly in consumer electronics and industrial electronics), the rate of power consumption has increased. This consequently necessitates an increase in the construction of power grids. Additionally, the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) is providing ample opportunities for market development. In addition, rising government initiatives for HDVC installations are likely to stimulate market demand in the future.

The growing need for power-efficient products is one of the major factors driving the demand for high power electronics products across the industrial sector. Moreover, the use of robotics and computers at smart factories requires voltage above 1000 MW, which is driving the thyristor market. Countries in APAC such as China is focusing on the adoption of HVDC systems for its high population that needs a substantial power supply which is expected to boost the thyristor market.

Increased customer demand for smart devices and innovation in smart manufacturing is driving the market for industrial electronics. As a branch of electronics dealing with power electronic switches, sensors, actuators, meters, intelligent electronic devices (IEDs), automation equipment, semiconductors, nanotechnology, etc., the current emphasis is placed on power conditioning using power semiconductor devices in modernizing industry technology. Such initiatives is expected to boost the growth of thyristor.

Moreover, market players are focusing on continuous development in the thyristor market. For instance, ABB Ltd was the first company to introduce 6 thyristor devices for HVDC applications, and the company has the most comprehensive portfolio of high power thyristors in the global thyristor industry. New thyristor devices are still being developed with the goal of lowering total losses and maximising the device’s power rating.

Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of Thyristor for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.

The report analyses the Thyristor by Value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Thyristor by By Power Rating (Below 500 MW, 500-999MW, Above 1000 MW).

The report analyses the Thyristor By Application (Industrial Electronics, Consumer Electronics, Communication, Automotive Electronics).

The Global Thyristor has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, GCC).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Porters Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Power Rating, By Application.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The following are the market factors covered in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The research covers the major strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional expansion of the major rivals operating in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a variety of analytical methodologies, the study uses in-depth research and evaluation to present information on the leading market players and their position within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to examine the development of the major market players.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

