Liquid Packaging Market to See Booming Growth | Oji Holdings Corporation, Dow Chemical Company

Key Companies Covered in the Liquid Packaging Market Research are Tetra Pak, International Paper, West Rock Company, Oji Holdings Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, Mondi PLC., Smurfit Kappa, Amcor plc. Elopak, and Billerudkorsnas AB and other key market players.

The global liquid packaging market is valued at USD 313 Billion in the year 2021 and is projected to display significant growth with the Asia Pacific leading the regional market share.

The Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the liquid packaging business. The industrial liquid packaging industry suffered as the manufacturing sector declined. The tourism industry has been impacted by the lockdown, as have the food and beverage and hotel industries.

After March 2020, demand for sanitiser, hand washes, and liquid detergents has skyrocketed in an effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19-causing virus. The need for sanitiser bottles, containers, and stand-up pouches has surged as a result. Furthermore, it raised the demand for top handle and side handle containers for chemical storage, such as Sodium Hypochlorite, a common disinfectant.

Improved disposable income and changing lifestyles have influenced consumption patterns, resulting in increased demand for packaged beverages and other FMCG products. E-commerce platforms also cater to all liquid-packaged consumer goods. Personal care, cosmetics, over-the-counter medications, topical solutions, and household care products are all included.

Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of the Global Liquid Packaging Market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.

The report analyses the Global Liquid Packaging Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the Global Liquid Packaging Market by Packaging Format (Rigid and Flexible).

The report analyses the Global Liquid Packaging Market by Technology (Aseptic Liquid Packaging, Blow Molding, Form Fill Seal)

The report analyses the Global Liquid Packaging Market by Material (Paper, Plastic, Glass, Metal, and Others).

The report analyses the Global Liquid Packaging Market by End-Use Industry (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal care, Others).

The Global Liquid Packaging Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, South Korea).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, Packaging Format, technology, material, and by end-use industry.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.

The following are the market factors covered in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The research covers the major strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional expansion of the major rivals operating in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a variety of analytical methodologies, the study uses in-depth research and evaluation to present information on the leading market players and their position within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to examine the development of the major market players.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

