Programmatic Advertising Market is Booming Worldwide | Tencent Holdings Ltd., Magnite, Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT&T Inc., Roku Inc., Alibaba Group Holdings L

Key Companies Covered in the Programmatic Advertising Market Research are ECHO Marketing, Inc., Adobe Systems, Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Alphabet Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Magnite, Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT&T Inc., Roku Inc., Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. and other key market players.

According to the research report published by Report Ocean in April 2022, the Global Programmatic Advertising Market was valued at USD 136.74 Billion in the year 2021. For many businesses and advertising agencies, programmatic advertising has evolved into a dynamic marketing channel. One of the most significant advantages of programmatic advertising is that it allows businesses to tailor advertisements to the specific needs of their customers.

The increasing growth of the smartphone market is contributing to the expansion of the programmatic advertising platform market, as is the increasing digitalization of industry, which is assisting in the growth of the programmatic advertising platform market. Furthermore, programmatic advertising is an excellent way for mobile app developers to generate revenue. Programmatic advertising has evolved into an extremely effective marketing tool and developed into a dynamic marketing channel for a variety of businesses and advertising agencies. One of the most significant advantages of Programmatic advertising is that it allows businesses to more precisely adapt adverts based on client needs.

The Azoth Analytics research report titled Global Programmatic Advertising Market has analysed and segmented the Programmatic Advertising Market by Value (USD Billion). The report has also further analysed the Programmatic Advertising Market By Auction Type (Open Auction, Automated Guaranteed, Invitation-only, Unreserved Fixed-rate), By Display Type (App, Web), By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea) for the period of 2017-2027.

Americas is estimated to hold the maximum share in the global Programmatic Advertising Market in 2021. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing regional market. Furthermore, the region’s market growth is being fueled by growing infrastructure, widespread smartphone usage, and the expansion of multinational businesses. Growing urbanization and an increase in the desire for online shopping in Asia Pacific’s emerging nations have also boosted the region’s market growth.

Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of the Programmatic Advertising Market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027

The report analyses the Programmatic Advertising Market By value (USD Billion)

The report analyses the Programmatic Advertising Market By Auction Type (Open Auction, Automated Guaranteed, Invitation-only, Unreserved Fixed-rate)

The report analyses the Programmatic Advertising Market By Display Type (App, Web)

The Global Programmatic Advertising Market has been analysed by Countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea)

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porters Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Auction Type, By Display Type

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The research covers the major strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional expansion of the major rivals operating in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis's Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a variety of analytical methodologies, the study uses in-depth research and evaluation to present information on the leading market players and their position within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to examine the development of the major market players.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

