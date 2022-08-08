Cartonboard Market to See Huge Growth by 2030 | WEIG Karton, Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Key Companies Covered in the Cartonboard Market Research are Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Box-Pak, WestRock Company, WEIG Karton, Graphic Packaging Holding Company, International Paper Company, Packaging Corporation of America, Asia Pulp & Paper, Oji Holdings Corporation and Tetra Pak and other key market players.

According to Report Ocean report, the Global Cartonboard Market is projected to display significant growth represented by a CAGR of 4.63% during 2022-2027. The global Cartonboard Market was valued at USD 140.75 Billion in the year 2021 with the North American region leading the regional market share. The carton board market is primarily driven by the growth of the e-commerce industry due to the increasing number of online deliveries, especially in times of the pandemic.

Moreover, consumers nowadays prefer products that are eco-friendly in nature and this is leading to a voluntary shift towards sustainable form of packaging for faster adoption of cartonboards in the market. Furthermore, the cartonboards can be recycled many times which reduces the overall wastage in the environment leading to faster adoption among governments who are actively taking steps to reduce the wastage in the environment.

The Covid-19 pandemic had a significant negative impact on the Global Cartonboard Market as there was a temporary suspension of the production units during the initial days of the lockdown. This led to disruptions in the production facilities and global supply chains as the manufacturers had to make certain adjustments to the volume of production because of the excess inventory left idle.

Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of Cartonboard market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.

The report analyses the Cartonboard Market by Value (USD Billion)

The report analyses the Cartonboard Market by Grade (SBS, URB, CRB, CUK)

The report analyses the Cartonboard Market by End-use (Food & Beverage Industry (Food and Beverages), Electronics, Healthcare, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Others)

The Global Cartonboard Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA).

The Global Cartonboard Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, India and South Korea).

The attractiveness of the market has been presented by Grade, By End-use and By Region.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The research covers the major strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional expansion of the major rivals operating in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a variety of analytical methodologies, the study uses in-depth research and evaluation to present information on the leading market players and their position within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to examine the development of the major market players.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

