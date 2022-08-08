Chocolate Confectionery Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story | Meiji Holdings Co, ltd., Lindt & Sprngli, Ezaki Glico Co

Key Companies Covered in the Chocolate Confectionery Market Research are Nestle, Mondelez International, The Hershey Company, Meiji Holdings Co, ltd., Lindt & Sprngli, Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd., Barry Callebaut, Ferrero Group, Mars Inc., Pladis and other key market players.

The Global Chocolate Confectionery Market was valued at USD 89.21 Billion in 2021. The increasing population combined with the changing taste and preferences affects the beverage industries in developing nations. Chocolate’s antioxidant content, blood pressure-lowering capabilities and ostensibly anti-ageing benefits are all driving consumer acceptance of chocolate and chocolate products. Chocolate remains a top flavour in treating, so manufacturers and brands are taking cocoa into new formats and categories to meet this new demand. As a result, chocolate categories continue to mutate while snacking and gifting are going through a little revolution.

Among product types, Dark chocolate is the fastest-growing segment. Strong antioxidant content protects against disease-causing free radicals, while flavonoids included in this chocolate aid in cancer prevention, heart health, and cognitive abilities. Cocoa polyphenols in dark chocolate, according to numerous research, aid in cholesterol control, and some studies confirm that dark chocolate has a higher antioxidant capacity than many superfoods, thus driving the demand for chocolates in the industry.

Chocolate confectionery manufacturers engage in a variety of marketing and promotional efforts to promote product awareness among their target end-user categories. The companies are increasingly promoting product lines that are free of trans fats, saturated fat, and artificial flavours and sweeteners in favour of ingredients such as organic wheat flour, cane sugar, rice syrup, and corn starch.

APAC holds the largest market share in Global Chocolate Confectionery Market. The large population along with high disposable income in Asia is the major factor propelling its highest global share.

Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of the Chocolate Confectionery Market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.

The report analyses the Chocolate Confectionery Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the Chocolate Confectionery Market by Product Type (Dark, Milk, and White).

The report analyses the Chocolate Confectionery Market by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online).

The Global Chocolate Confectionery Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, China, Japan, India, and Australia).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porters Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Product, by Distribution Channel.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.

The following are the market factors covered in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The research covers the major strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional expansion of the major rivals operating in the market on a national and international level.

Key Market Features in Global Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a variety of analytical methodologies, the study uses in-depth research and evaluation to present information on the leading market players and their position within the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to examine the development of the major market players.

