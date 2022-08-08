Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market: Gross Margin, Cost, and Revenue Forecasts for 2022-2030

Key Companies Covered in the Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market Research are L’Oral, Weleda, Este Lauder Companies Inc., Locctaine, Tata Harper, Brut Bees, Korres Group, Arbonne, Natura & Co. and other key market players.

The Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market was valued at USD 29.92 Billion in the year 2021. Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market witnessed healthy growth during the historical period, on account of a significant increase in disposable income of consumers across the globe. Hectic schedule, changes in routine, eating habits, and sleep cycle shifts, concerns about one’s body and well-being are developing on a daily basis. Chemicals used in cosmetics can affect a person’s skin or other body parts and hence the trend of Natural and Natural and Organic Cosmetics is growing and is now widely seen as a global change.

Millennials are leading this trend toward healthy and clean products, driven both by the number of consumers in this age group and their buying behaviour. Moreover, the expansion of distribution channels increased online consumer reach, and modern retailers’ trend toward presenting luxury personal care goods on shelves are all driving the worldwide natural and organic cosmetics market.

The worldwide Cosmetics industry has been affected severely by the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has resulted in a shift in consumer preferences, with more people looking for clean- labelled and functional skincare products, which is projected to fuel the market’s growth throughout the forecast period also. Sales of personal hygiene and cleaning items like soaps and skincare products grew as a result of the coronavirus epidemic. Brands with a high proportion of skincare products, such as Weleda, performed positively as their products were sold in chemists, supermarkets, pharmacies and via online channels.

The trend of Natural and Natural and Organic Cosmetics is in higher demand than ever and is now widely seen as a global change. Millennials are leading this trend toward healthy and clean products, driven both by the sheer number of consumers in this age group and their buying behaviour. The skincare segment holds a major share in the global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market in 2021, as the majority of the population spends on skincare as compared to other products due to growing concern about healthy skin.

Also, there are well established internationally recognised standards for organic (and natural) beauty products, that help guide consumers to brands and products with genuine organic credentials.

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market by Value (USD Million).

The report presents the analysis of the Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.

The report analyses the Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market by Product Type (Skincare, Haircare, Makeup, Others).

The report analyses the Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market by Distribution Channel (Offline Stores, Online Stores)

The Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market have been analysed by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).

The Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market have been analysed by Country (United States, Canada, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porters Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, Product Type, Distribution Channel)

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include

The study also offers a thorough analysis of the most important market factors and their most recent developments, as well as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

