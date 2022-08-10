2022 iSee Gastronomy Forum Brings Global Gastronomic Stars to the Journey of Terroir

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 10 August 2022 - The 2022 iSee Gastronomy Forum, organized by the iSee Taiwan Foundation that commits itself to acquainting the world with Taiwan's beauty and value, unveils today at Kaohsiung Exhibition Center. At the invitation of the Ministry of Culture, the Foundation is building on the previous year's great success and once again hosting a summit dialogue, leveraging the expertise of gastronomic masters from around the world to explore the sustainability of terroir and cultural strength. The Forum brings to life an exquisite experience that highlights the extraordinary value of Taiwan's culture and cuisine.



Masters at the 2022 iSee Gastronomy Forum (clockwise from top): Thomas Bühner, Gilles Compañy, Florian Guillemenot, Wu Chien Hao, Daniel Negreira, Thomas Chien, and Don Chen.

In the spotlight are seven gastronomic heavyweights. German 3 Michelin Star Chef Thomas Bühner and Don Chen, Chief Executive of the iSee Taiwan Foundation, kick the Forum off with in-depth discussion on "Creating Value through Terroir." Followed by Gilles Compañy, Executive Chef & Culinary Academic Director Le Cordon Bleu Japan, who sheds light on the importance of global gastronomy. Florian Guillemenot, Patisserie Teaching Master Chef of Le Cordon Bleu Taiwan-NKUHT, presents French pastries blended with a flavor unique to Taiwan. Local chef Thomas Chien, 2021 Green Dining Guide Champion Award winner, and Spanish chef Daniel Negreira, a recurrent name on the MICHELIN Guide recommendation list, join hands for a demonstration of fine dining only fitting to the elegance of Taiwan's distinctive terroir and cuisine. Newly added to this year's agenda is "iSee Gastronomy Stage", an event specially made accessible to the public. Wu Chien Hao, chef of the beloved Taiwanese eatery A SHA Restaurant, interprets how cuisine distinctive of this land attests to the beauty of its terroir. Separately, industry-academia collaboration among Kaohsiung Farmers League, National Kaohsiung University of Hospitality and Tourism, and others is set to further flavor this exciting event that has so much to offer.



