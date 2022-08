Tuesday At Uniprix Stadium & Aviva Centre Montreal Purse: $5,926,545 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MONTREAL (AP) _ Results Tuesday from National Bank Open at Uniprix Stadium & Aviva Centre (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 64

Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, def. Matteo Berrettini (11), Italy, 6-3, 6-2.