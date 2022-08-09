Russia-Ukraine updates: Explosions near Russian air base in Crimea

Several major explosions took place in an area near a Russian military air base in Moscow-annexed Crimea, local officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The blasts took place in the town of Novofedorivka, which is also a popular tourist destination. Images and video shared on social media show plumes of black smoke rising from the site. Emergency crews rushed to the scene.

The Russian governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said in a post on Telegram that he was traveling to the area and that the "circumstances are being clarified."

Russsia's Defense Ministry denied reports that there had been an attack, saying the blasts were caused by the detonation of aviation ammunition. The ministry added there had been no casualties, according to a statement carried by Russian state news agency RIA.

Russian troops annexed Crimea in 2014 in a move not recognized by most other countries. The peninsula, however, has been largely spared from the intense shelling seen in other areas of eastern and southern Ukraine since Russia invaded the country at the end of February.

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on August 9.

Russian oil transit through Ukraine halted over sanctions

The supply of Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline through Ukraine was halted, Russia's Transneft pipeline company said on Tuesday.

The move impacts supplies going to three European countries — Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Transneft, which is controlled by the Russian state, said the Ukrainian side halted the oil transport due to payment problems. Prior to the war, Ukrainian authorities required Russia to prepay for pumping oil across Ukrainian territory via the pipeline.

Payments from Transneft, however, have been rejected as a result of EU sanctions on Moscow over the invasion.

Oil deliveries to Germany, Poland and Belarus were continuing "as usual," the company said.

Ukrainian officials did not immediately confirm the oil supply shutdown.

Kremlin slams Zelenskyy's call for travel ban on Russians

The Kremlin sharply criticized an appeal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for an international travel ban on all Russian nationals.

Zelenskyy's suggestion was received "extremely negatively" in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The irrationality of the thought process exceeds every measure," he added, according to Russia's Interfax news agency.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Zelenskyy argued that tougher measures by Western countries are needed to increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war.

He told the paper "the most important sanctions are to close the borders — because the Russians are taking away someone else's land."

Further grain-carrying ships set sail from Ukraine's ports

More ships carrying grain have left Ukrainian ports, as slow progress continues on easing shipments of vital food supplies that had been blocked due to the war.

"Two ships left the port of Chornomorsk carrying a total of 70,000 tons of agricultural products," Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry said in a statement on social media.

One of the ships is headed to Turkey, while another is bound for South Korea.

With Tuesday's latest shipments, 12 vessels carrying grain have now set sail from southern Ukrainian ports after the UN and Turkey helped broker a deal.

Ukraine is one of the world's biggest grain producers, but exports had been halted due to a Russian naval blockade and extensive mining by Ukrainian forces.

rs/nm (Reuters, AFP, IFAX)