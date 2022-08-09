Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/09 22:01
Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 71 39 .645 _ _ 4-6 W-1 41-15 30-24
Toronto 60 49 .550 10½ +2 5-5 L-1 34-21 26-28
Tampa Bay 58 50 .537 12 5-5 W-1 33-21 25-29
Baltimore 57 52 .523 13½ 1 7-3 W-1 32-21 25-31
Boston 54 56 .491 17 4-6 L-2 26-27 28-29
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 57 51 .528 _ _ 5-5 L-1 31-25 26-26
Cleveland 56 52 .519 1 6-4 W-2 29-22 27-30
Chicago 55 53 .509 2 6-4 W-1 25-29 30-24
Kansas City 44 65 .404 13½ 14 5-5 W-2 25-31 19-34
Detroit 43 67 .391 15 15½ 3-7 L-1 26-30 17-37
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 70 40 .636 _ _ 5-5 L-2 34-17 36-23
Seattle 59 52 .532 11½ _ 5-5 L-1 29-26 30-26
Texas 48 60 .444 21 4-6 L-1 23-31 25-29
Los Angeles 47 63 .427 23 11½ 5-5 W-1 24-32 23-31
Oakland 41 69 .373 29 17½ 4-6 L-3 17-36 24-33

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 71 39 .645 _ _ 8-2 W-4 36-18 35-21
Atlanta 64 46 .582 7 +4 5-5 L-3 37-22 27-24
Philadelphia 60 48 .556 10 +1 9-1 W-5 30-25 30-23
Miami 49 59 .454 21 10 3-7 W-1 23-28 26-31
Washington 36 75 .324 35½ 24½ 2-8 L-6 17-40 19-35
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 60 48 .556 _ _ 9-1 W-7 35-20 25-28
Milwaukee 58 50 .537 2 1 4-6 L-2 27-22 31-28
Chicago 44 64 .407 16 15 4-6 W-1 23-33 21-31
Cincinnati 44 64 .407 16 15 6-4 L-1 24-32 20-32
Pittsburgh 44 65 .404 16½ 15½ 4-6 L-1 24-29 20-36
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 75 33 .694 _ _ 9-1 W-8 38-15 37-18
San Diego 61 51 .545 16 _ 5-5 L-5 31-24 30-27
San Francisco 54 55 .495 21½ 5-5 W-3 29-27 25-28
Arizona 49 59 .454 26 10 4-6 W-2 30-28 19-31
Colorado 48 63 .432 28½ 12½ 3-7 L-1 30-27 18-36

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Monday's Games

Baltimore 7, Toronto 4

L.A. Angels 1, Oakland 0

N.Y. Yankees 9, Seattle 4

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay (Springs 4-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Oakland (Blackburn 7-6), 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-3) at Seattle (Ray 8-8), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 13-5) at Boston (Pivetta 8-8), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-5) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-6), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 4-8) at Houston (Verlander 15-3), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Jackson 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Monday's Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Cincinnati 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 3

Arizona 3, Pittsburgh 0

San Francisco 1, San Diego 0

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati (Zeuch 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 9-3), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 4-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-3) at San Diego (Manaea 6-6), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 10-4) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 6-8), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 13-5) at Boston (Pivetta 8-8), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Quintana 3-5) at Colorado (Freeland 7-7), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 3-8) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-10), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Jackson 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.